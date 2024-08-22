MINISTERIAL ORDER THAT TARGETS SMOKING CESSATION PRODUCTS IS AN ATTACK ON CHOICE, HEALTH, AND RESPONSIBLE BUSINESSES

Singling out nicotine pouches that help people quit smoking is not the answer and proof that the Minister of Health is pursuing his personal vendetta against the tobacco industry

MONTREAL, Aug. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, Health Minister Mark Holland executed unprecedented power over an established therapeutic product by unilaterally imposing new regulations which are clearly targeting only one kind of Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT), ZONNIC nicotine pouches, through a Ministerial Order.

"The Minister of Health is singling out Imperial Tobacco Canada while giving his friends in pharmaceutical companies a pass, despite our products being marketed, packaged, and sold in exactly the same way as other smoking cessation products," said Eric Gagnon, Vice President, Corporate and Regulatory Affairs, Imperial Tobacco Canada. "All smoking cessation products should be regulated in the same way. This is not how good public health policy is made."

The Ministerial Order removes the ability for adult smokers to access ZONNIC, a nicotine replacement therapy product, in locations where smokers regularly purchase cigarettes. It also allows only the sale of mint and menthol flavours.

"This Ministerial Order is a mistake. Unless the federal government is ready to increase enforcement activities on the existing network of illegal sales of nicotine pouches, the Ministerial Order will have a damaging effect on public health," said Mr. Gagnon.

This move is driven by the Minister's personal vendetta against the tobacco industry and not by any evidence. It threatens to derail critical public health goals aimed at reducing smoking rates. These restrictions limit access to proven cessation aids, potentially pushing millions of adult smokers to continue using more harmful traditional cigarettes or seek unregulated and illegal alternatives.

The bottom line is that ZONNIC works as a smoking cessation product. It was approved by Health Canada and is quickly becoming the leading smoking cessation aid product in locations where it's sold. We have received testimonials from across the country telling us that consumers have stopped or reduced smoking by using ZONNIC.

"This is an absolute abuse of power. The Minister of Health is making smoking cessation products more difficult to buy for adults who smoke and who want to quit. It goes against all logic for a country that wants to reduce smoking rates to target products that actually help people quit," said Mr. Gagnon. "This unprecedented power grab takes a science and evidence-based approval process for therapeutic products and taints it with ideological considerations."

In addition to the youth access prevention measures ITCAN has already taken, ITCAN would have supported regulations that limit the sale of all NRT products to adults 18 years old and over. The regulations announced today did not address this gaping hole.

The nicotine pouch market will be taken over by illicit sellers. There are already a significant number of active sellers of nicotine pouches. These will not disappear with the ministerial order. In addition, illegal pouches are still readily accessible to youth.

"ITCAN has gone above and beyond the ZONNIC license requirements. While the tobacco industry tends to take the blame for youth use, it is not our products that are being accessed by minors. Rather, youth are accessing hundreds of unregulated and illegal brands," said Mr. Gagnon. "We are the target today, but it could be any therapeutic product tomorrow, because these powers will exist for any future Health Minister."

ITCAN is dedicated to reducing the health impact of its products and supports Health Canada's goal of reducing smoking incidence to below five percent by 2035. ITCAN urges governments to be honest with Canadians about the facts surrounding products like ZONNIC, and to implement a regulatory framework that treats all NRT and cessation products equally. Such policies should enable adult smokers to access smoking cessation aids like ZONNIC where they buy cigarettes, while preventing youth access through stringent age verification processes.

About Imperial Tobacco Canada



Imperial Tobacco Canada is Canada's leading tobacco and nicotine products company and is part of the world's most international tobacco group: BAT. BAT is a global multi-category consumer goods business, operating in over 180 markets. At BAT, our purpose is to create A Better Tomorrow™ by Building a Smokeless World.

Our vision is for A Smokeless World built on smokeless products where, ultimately, cigarettes have become a thing of the past. A world where smokers have migrated from cigarettes to smokeless alternatives. A world where smokers make a Switch to Better.

SOURCE Imperial Tobacco Canada

For more information or interview requests, please contact: Mary Moniz, Torchia Communications, 647-278-0152, [email protected]; Dalia Esposito, Torchia Communications, 514-654-2635, [email protected]