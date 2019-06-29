Minister Wilkinson participates in the Ocean Heroes Bootcamp

/CNW/ - The Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, was at the University of British Columbia today to open the Ocean Heroes Vancouver Bootcamp taking place June 28-30 th, 2019 at the University of British Columbia and Ocean Wise in Vancouver .

VANCOUVER, June 29, 2019 The multi-day event seeks to empower both existing and emerging youth leaders to create campaigns that measurably reduce plastic pollution in their communities around the world and in doing so train youth leaders on critical campaigning skills and empower them with the knowledge and network needed to drive forward a global movement for clean seas.

The event this year is the second annual Ocean Heroes Bootcamp which is targeting single-use plastic water bottles and shares the solutions to hydrating without plastic. It brings over 300 youth activists ages 11-18 from over 20 countries and 24 U.S. states to collaborate worldwide to beat plastic pollution

Efforts such as this will help educate youth activists about what they can do to reduce Canada's plastic waste, support innovation, and promote the use of affordable and safe alternatives.

SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) Canada

For further information: Marie-Pascale Des Rosiers, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, 613-314-4591, marie-pascale.desrosiers@dfo-mpo.gc.ca; Media Relations, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, 613-990-7537, Media.xncr@dfo-mpo.gc.ca

