STRATHMORE, AB, Oct. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Communities in Alberta and across Canada are prioritizing cleaner, more reliable energy sources, and the Government of Canada wants to work in partnership to support them in these efforts. As Canada moves toward an electricity system that does not produce carbon emissions, support for the deployment of technologies such as solar are important in greening the grid and creating sustainable jobs.

Today, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, announced nearly $3.4 million in support for Elemental Energy's East Strathmore Solar Project . This project will increase renewable energy capacity and grid services, while also delivering progress on emissions reductions in Alberta.

This investment demonstrates the Government of Canada's ongoing commitment to supporting innovative projects in the renewable energy sector toward a clean, sustainable and competitive energy and resource industry while reducing GHG emissions, supporting local communities and fighting climate change.

In addition to reduced GHG emissions, this 20-megawatt (MW) solar project will also generate many benefits including: $5.87 million in tax revenues for the local community; local supply chain and economic boost for construction and operations; and a Community Benefit Fund agreement between Elemental Energy and Wheatland County to support community activities up to $20K/annually for 10 years.

Elemental Energy is also contributing significantly to this project. The total investment in this project is approximately $33.8 million, and the Alberta Treasury Branch has provided capital (debt financing) for the project.

"Albertan solar is a critical part of Canada's efforts to build a prosperous net-zero future while combating climate change. Today, I was pleased to join Elemental Energy in Strathmore Alberta to announce federal support for a 20-megawatt solar project. This project will deliver clean and reliable energy and create sustainable jobs for Albertans."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Natural Resources Canada

"Our federal Liberal Government consistently delivers for Albertans by investing in job-creating clean technologies. These investments help Alberta lead the country in the deployment of solar energy. Congratulations to Elemental Energy on this achievement."

George Chahal

Member of Parliament for Calgary-Skyview

"We are very excited to celebrate the completion of the East Strathmore Solar Project and to welcome Minister Wilkinson to the site today. The support of Natural Resources Canada has been instrumental in helping to bring this project to fruition, and Elemental Energy is proud to play our part in bringing projects to life that will benefit the local economy, the environment and the surrounding community as a whole.

Jaimie Houssian

Principal, Elemental Energy

Federal funding for this project is provided by Natural Resources Canada's $964-million Smart Renewables and Electrification Pathways (SREPs) program. This program will significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions by enabling increased renewable energy capacity that will provide essential grid services while contributing to Canada's net-zero targets by 2050, which will improve public health by creating cleaner, more breathable air.

(SREPs) program. This program will significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions by enabling increased renewable energy capacity that will provide essential grid services while contributing to net-zero targets by 2050, which will improve public health by creating cleaner, more breathable air. In Budget 2022 , Canada committed to investing an additional $600 million over seven years to the SREPs program to continue to support renewable electricity and grid modernization projects.

, committed to investing an additional over seven years to the SREPs program to continue to support renewable electricity and grid modernization projects. Canada's 2030 Emissions Reduction Plan: Clean Air, Strong Economy ensures Canada will remain a world leader in clean power. The Government of Canada is committed to supporting local solutions and community-driven projects that will build a clean energy future for all. Together, we are building healthier, greener and more energy-resilient communities for future generations.

