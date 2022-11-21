CHILCOTIN, BC, Nov. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Wildfires are becoming more severe and frequent as the result of climate change. They impact our health through air pollution while devastating the environment, including through habitat loss. The Government of Canada is committed to supporting reforestation in British Columbia and across the country. Restoring forests will help sequester carbon to fight climate change while delivering clean air, supporting biodiversity and creating sustainable jobs.

That's why today the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, announced a contribution of over $10 million to Central Chilcotin Rehabilitation Ltd. through the 2 Billion Trees program, which aims to motivate and support new tree-planting projects.

In partnership with the Forest Enhancement Society of British Columbia, Central Chilcotin Ltd is leading a large-scale tree-planting project in British Columbia – the Wildfire/Mountain Pine Beetle Reforestation and Habitat Restoration.

The Wildfire/Mountain Pine Beetle Reforestation and Habitat Restoration project will plant a total of 9.3 million trees on high-priority forest stands within the traditional territory of Alexis Creek First Nation and the Tl'etinqox government. The project's goals are to sequester carbon, rebuild the forest cover and restore habitat for the local fauna, as well as to provide local employment opportunities.

This initiative will ensure landscape recovery and the return of habitats for wildlife while contributing to the long-term growth of the forest for generations to come.

Tree-planting efforts across Canada have played a large part in tackling the dual crises of climate change and biodiversity loss. As part of the Government of Canada's broader approach to nature-based climate solutions, the trees planted as part of the 2 Billion Trees program will help restore nature, create healthy forest ecosystems and increase carbon capture.

"British Columbians know first hand that climate change is making wildfires more severe and more frequent. By reforesting impacted areas, we are delivering cleaner air, biodiversity protection and emissions reductions while creating sustainable jobs in B.C. and across Canada. Today's announcement of over $10 million for the planting of more than nine million trees in the traditional territory of Alexis Creek First Nation and Tl'etinqox-t'in is an important step forward."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Natural Resources

"Central Chilcotin Rehabilitation Ltd. (CCR) is pleased to work in collaboration with the Government of Canada to help deliver this crucial project in the Chilcotin region of British Columbia on our traditional territory. The 2 Billion Trees program is a meaningful program working to reforest areas devastated by wildfire across the country, and we have already had an opportunity to participate in it, replanting two million trees in areas destroyed by wildfires in 2017. This reforestation work is important not only to maintain a healthy ecosystem today but also to ensure that our future generations and native wildlife can enjoy and benefit from healthy forests because of our collaborative work today. We are excited to move forward together with this next phase."

Percy Guichon

Councillor of Tŝideldel First Nation and Director of Central Chilcotin Rehabilitation Ltd.

The 2 Billion Trees program aims to motivate and support new tree planting projects. By 2031, up to $3.2 billion will be invested in tree-planting efforts to support provinces, territories, third-party organizations (for- and not-for-profit) and Indigenous organizations to plant two billion trees across Canada .

will be invested in tree-planting efforts to support provinces, territories, third-party organizations (for- and not-for-profit) and Indigenous organizations to plant two billion trees across . Through the 2 Billion Trees program, the Wildlife/Mountain Pine Beetle Reforestation and Habitat Restoration will receive a contribution of $10,818,988 to plant 9.3 million trees.

