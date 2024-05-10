Minister Wilkinson Announces Progress on Canada's Hydrogen Strategy

OTTAWA, ON, May 10, 2024 /CNW/ - As we continue to foster economic growth and build Canada's clean economy, significant investments and progress are being made in the production, distribution, and use of clean fuels, including low-carbon hydrogen. These advancements are guided by Canada's Hydrogen Strategy, which introduced a framework in 2020 to help position Canada as a global supplier and producer of low-carbon hydrogen on our path to net-zero by 2050.

Today, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, launched the Hydrogen Strategy for Canada: Progress Report. The Report is the result of three years of engagement, research and analysis, including with over 1,000 experts and stakeholders. It highlights the significant investments and notable developments that have advanced Canada's hydrogen sector since 2020, features projections of hydrogen's potential role in meeting Canada's climate objectives and provides a roadmap for next steps and priorities.

Interest in low-carbon hydrogen in Canada has increased significantly in recent years, with over 80 low-carbon hydrogen production projects currently in various stages of development, representing an economic opportunity of over $100 billion in potential investment in domestic clean energy opportunities and jobs.

This comes as Budget 2024 presents key investments to incentivize the development and adoption of clean fuels and accelerate innovation and investments in Canadian hydrogen, including the implementation of the Clean Hydrogen Investment Tax Credit and other major economic investment tax credits.

The federal government will continue to advance domestic low-carbon hydrogen opportunities to position Canada as a competitive and reliable supplier in the growing global market for clean fuels.

"Unlocking the potential of clean hydrogen is an essential step to position Canada as a global leader of clean renewable fuels. Today's Progress Update testifies to the remarkable advancements made in the hydrogen landscape since we released our Hydrogen Strategy in 2020, underscoring our dedication to sustainable energy innovation in the race to net zero."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

Since 2020, British Columbia , Alberta , Ontario , Quebec , Nova Scotia , and New Brunswick have published hydrogen strategies, identifying hydrogen as a provincial clean energy priority and describing provincial actions and objectives to realize regional low-carbon hydrogen objectives.

, , , , , and have published hydrogen strategies, identifying hydrogen as a provincial clean energy priority and describing provincial actions and objectives to realize regional low-carbon hydrogen objectives. Canada has signed 12 international agreements to provide energy security and advance clean hydrogen export opportunities, including Germany , the Netherlands , the United States , South Korea and Japan .

has signed 12 international agreements to provide energy security and advance clean hydrogen export opportunities, including , , , and . There are now 13 low-carbon hydrogen production facilities in operation across Canada , able to produce over 3,000 tonnes of low-carbon hydrogen per year.

