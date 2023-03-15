SASKATOON, SK, March 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada is committed to strengthening its collaboration with Indigenous Peoples as partners in climate action. According to the International Energy Agency, energy efficiency measures could bring the world one-third of the way toward the Paris 2030 targets and help us reach net-zero emissions by 2050. The Government of Canada continues to support Indigenous communities through the Canada Greener Homes Initiative, which creates good jobs across the country.

Today, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, announced an investment of $414,000 to the Métis Nation – Saskatchewan (MN-S) to establish the Métis Nation – Saskatchewan EnerGuide Capacity Initiative. This project aims to increase awareness of home energy efficiency and build capacity for Indigenous energy advisors and EnerGuide home energy evaluation services for Métis in Saskatchewan.



The MN-S will establish itself as a licensed EnerGuide service organization to ensure Métis communities have the internal capacity to conduct home evaluation activities for their housing throughout the province of Saskatchewan. With the support of this initiative, the MN-S will be taking on a leading role as an Indigenous home evaluation service provider.



This initiative will create employment opportunities for Métis and improve the energy efficiency of Métis homes in Saskatchewan.

With collaboration at the federal, provincial and territorial levels and nation-to-nation partnerships with MN-S, programs like the Canada Greener Homes Initiative will create good jobs while moving Canada toward a resilient, net-zero emissions buildings sector by 2050.

"The Government of Canada is pleased to be supporting the Métis Nation – Saskatchewan's EnerGuide Capacity Initiative. This project will create important employment opportunities for Métis while improving the energy efficiency of Métis homes in Saskatchewan. This initiative is an important step toward a more sustainable and resilient future for Indigenous communities on the path to net zero."

"Our government is proud to be working collaboratively with First Nations, Inuit and Métis as they develop locally led climate solutions. We will continue to work with Indigenous communities across the country to support clean energy projects that advance reconciliation and self-determination while creating economic prosperity for residents."

"Métis Nation – Saskatchewan (MN-S) is looking forward to building on its work with Natural Resources Canada to train energy auditors in northern Saskatchewan. Northern Saskatchewan communities are faced with long travel times for energy auditors, which increase costs and create barriers to participation in the program. MN-S is proud to begin the training process for additional auditors starting in Pinehouse, Saskatchewan, this spring. Community demand for these services is strong, and the Greener Homes program is an important tool for bringing down the massive home heating costs for Métis living in these communities."



The Canada Greener Homes Initiative is delivered by a network of registered energy advisors who help homeowners discover their retrofit options to improve energy efficiency, from installing heat pumps to upgrading windows. Working with an energy advisor to undertake a pre-retrofit evaluation for the up-to- $5000 grant is also the first step in accessing the up-to- $40,000 available interest-free under the loan.

grant is also the first step in accessing the up-to- available interest-free under the loan. Advisors also deliver a post-retrofit EnerGuide evaluation to complete the journey and show how much energy has been saved and how much greenhouse gas emissions are reduced because of the retrofits.

Since the program launched, the Canada Greener Homes Initiative has issued $210 million in grants to almost 54,000 homeowners. More than 90 percent of homeowners receive their grants within 40 business days of the program reviewing their receipts and other required documents.

in grants to almost 54,000 homeowners. More than 90 percent of homeowners receive their grants within 40 business days of the program reviewing their receipts and other required documents. To ensure more Indigenous communities have access to the energy efficiency expertise needed to meet the unique needs of their communities, 10 percent of the grants have been allocated for Indigenous participation.

The Canada Green Buildings Strategy will seek to mobilize national action to reduce emissions by 37 percent from 2005 by 2030 and to create a net-zero-emissions buildings sector by 2050. The strategy will focus on increasing the rate of building retrofits, ensuring buildings are resilient and net-zero from the start, and transforming space and water heating.

