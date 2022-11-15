OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Our homes and buildings are where Canadians work, live, and play. But they are also our third-biggest source of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, making the decarbonization of the buildings sector critical in combating climate change and achieving a net-zero economy by 2050.

Today, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, announced an investment of $135,274 to Morguard Corporation for a front-end engineering design (FEED) study of a deep energy retrofit project in Ottawa. This project will demonstrate the viability of deep energy retrofits in large office buildings that can be found throughout Canada.

This funding is being provided through Natural Resources Canada's Green Infrastructure – Energy Efficient Buildings Program . This program supports innovative improvements to the design, renovation and construction of our homes and buildings. The government is advancing the development and implementation of building codes for existing buildings and new net-zero-energy–ready buildings through research, development and demonstration projects in Canada.

Programs such as this one have helped to advance the objectives of the upcoming Canada Green Buildings Strategy, which will seek to accelerate deep, climate-resilience building retrofits, transform space and water heating, and build net-zero and climate-resilient buildings from the start. Minister Wilkinson launched consultations on the strategy on August 17, 2022, and Canadians can have their say in the development of the Strategy here .

Quotes

"Our government supports energy-efficient practices as they play a key role in creating a clean energy future for our country. Today's investment will showcase how we can reduce greenhouse gas emissions and increase the comfort of office buildings all while saving money, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and fighting climate change and biodiversity loss."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Natural Resources



"Morguard is committed to identifying and implementing innovative programs and measures to improve energy efficiency and reduce greenhouse gas emissions from existing buildings. We are excited to partner with industry leaders Modern Niagara and J.L. Richards and believe that by working together we can contribute to the development of a sustainable world."

Michael Sawm

Assistant Vice President, Morguard Corporation

Quick Facts

Buildings and homes contribute approximately 18 percent of Canada's greenhouse gas emissions.

greenhouse gas emissions. The $48.4-million Energy Efficient Buildings Program is part of the $180-billion Investing in Canada Plan, supporting the reduction of buildings emissions nationally.

Energy Efficient Buildings Program is part of the Investing in Plan, supporting the reduction of buildings emissions nationally. The Canada Green Buildings Strategy will seek to mobilize national action to reduce emissions by 37 percent from 2005 by 2030 and to create a net-zero-emissions buildings sector by 2050. The Strategy will focus on increasing the rate of building retrofits, ensuring buildings are resilient and net-zero from the start, and on transforming space and water heating. It will be backed by $150 million , as committed to in Canada's Emissions Reduction Plan .

