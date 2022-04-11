WHITEHORSE, YT, April 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Across the country, communities are identifying clean, reliable energy as key to fighting climate change while building a more secure and resilient future. The Government of Canada is investing in community-led clean energy projects with remote Indigenous communities to displace fossil fuels and advance reconciliation and self-determination.

In Budget 2022 , the Government of Canada made targeted and responsible investments to create jobs and prosperity today, and build a stronger economic future for all Canadians.

Today, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, joined by the Honourable Sandy Silver, Premier of Yukon; the Honourable John Streicker, Minister responsible for the Yukon Development Corporation and the Yukon Energy Corporation; and Brendan Hanley, Member of Parliament for Yukon, announced a $32.2 million investment through the Low Carbon Economy Fund to Tlingit Homeland Energy Limited Partnership for the Atlin Hydro Expansion Project.

This project will expand the existing Indigenous-owned and operated two-megawatt (MW) hydropower facility in Atlin B.C. by an additional eight and half megawatts of winter energy, and export this new power to Yukon's grid through a new transmission line. This project will deliver clean electricity to the Yukon, help the territory reduce greenhouse gas emissions and meet their targets set in the Our Clean Future strategy while ensuring that electricity rates remain low for Yukoners.

Natural Resources Canada has committed up tol $50 million through the Smart Renewables and Electrification Pathways Program , and will continue working with Tlingit Homeland Energy LP to advance their project application. In the Government of Yukon's 2022 Budget, the Yukon government has committed $50 million over the next five years toward the Atlin Hydro Expansion Project, including $15 million for the project this year.

Through initiatives like the Low Carbon Economy Fund and the Smart Renewables and Electrification Pathways Program , the Government of Canada continues to work with partners across the country to cut pollution and build strong, resilient communities, while creating good jobs and growing a sustainable, clean economy.

Quotes

"Investing in clean energy reduces pollution, creates jobs, and supports energy independence for communities across Canada. The Government of Canada is committed to working with the provincial and territorial governments to deliver clean energy in every region across Canada."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Natural Resources



"The Atlin Hydro Expansion Project is a priority for the Yukon government and is a significant step in moving the Yukon and Northern British Columbia toward a sustainable, greener energy system. I look forward to establishing a reliable and diverse supply of renewable winter energy made in the North that will advance our climate goals as a territory and provide Yukoners with affordable energy for generations to come."

The Honourable Sandy Silver

Premier of Yukon

"Climate change is a significant global challenge that will continue to impact the North. The Atlin Hydro Expansion Project will help increase our renewable energy capacity while reducing the Yukon's greenhouse gas emissions and providing affordable power to Yukoners. Through our partnerships with First Nations and the Government of Canada, I look forward to the project coming to life and helping the territory meet Our Clean Future commitments."

The Honourable John Streicker

Minister Responsible for the Yukon Development Corporation and the Yukon Energy Corporation



"The Atlin Hydro Expansion project will help lead our territory to a net-zero emissions future. The $32 million federal investment to support this project that we are making today will bring it closer to fruition and us closer to our goals of a greener future for all Yukoners."

Brendan Hanley

Member of Parliament for Yukon

"Our government will continue to be a partner in supporting Indigenous-led and owned clean energy projects in the North that reduce reliance on diesel, build energy security and create high quality, local jobs. The Atlin Hydro Expansion Project supports climate action in the North by building Yukon's capacity to provide dependable, renewable electricity to Yukoners."

The Honourable Daniel Vandal, P.C., M.P.

Minister of Northern Affairs and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency



"We are grateful for the unique gift the land provides our people, abundant water and a significant change in elevation that makes this hydro opportunity possible. We are grateful for positive working relationships with governments who share our interest in protecting the environment and have chosen to invest in our shared goal. We are grateful for the rigorous approval and regulatory processes that ensure future generations will benefit from this opportunity without harm to the land or its people."

Peter Kirby

Tlingit Homeland Energy Limited Partnership President and CEO

Quick Facts

The Low Carbon Economy Fund supports energy-efficient projects in provinces and territories across Canada , which will help communities save money by lowering energy costs. Support is also available for industries to put in place clean technologies that will help them be more efficient and innovative, creating jobs and savings across Canada .

, which will help communities save money by lowering energy costs. Support is also available for industries to put in place clean technologies that will help them be more efficient and innovative, creating jobs and savings across . The Smart Renewables and Electrification Pathways Program is a $964 million program, which provides $922 million over four years for smart renewable energy and electrical grid modernization projects. This program will significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions by encouraging the replacement of fossil-fuel generated electricity with renewables that can provide essential grid services while supporting Canada's equitable transition to an electrified economy.

program, which provides over four years for smart renewable energy and electrical grid modernization projects. This program will significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions by encouraging the replacement of fossil-fuel generated electricity with renewables that can provide essential grid services while supporting equitable transition to an electrified economy. Budget 2022 announced an additional $600 million over seven years for the SREPs program.

over seven years for the SREPs program. To date, the Government of Canada has provided $4.5 million to the Atlin Hydro Expansion Project through the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency (CanNor) and Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada's Northern REACHE program.

Related Information

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

