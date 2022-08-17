NORTH VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Our homes and buildings are where we live, work, study and gather. They are important to our well-being and a strong economy and as spaces for social interaction — but they are also Canada's third-biggest source of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Decarbonizing the buildings sector is therefore critical to meeting Canada's 2030 climate target and achieving a net-zero economy by 2050.

Today, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, announced the launch of a public engagement process for the Canada Green Buildings Strategy. On behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, he also announced over $2.2 million in federal funding to retrofit the Mickey McDougall Community Recreation Centre in the City of North Vancouver. The Minister was joined by Linda Buchanan, the Mayor of the City of North Vancouver and by Flicka Gymnastics.

The Canada Green Buildings Strategy will seek to mobilize national action to reduce emissions by 37 percent from 2005 by 2030 and to create a net-zero-emissions buildings sector by 2050. The Strategy will focus on increasing the rate of building retrofits, ensuring buildings are resilient and net-zero-ready from the start, and on transforming space and water heating. It will be backed by $150 million, as committed to in Canada's Emissions Reduction Plan .

Canadians' input to the Canada Green Buildings Strategy is essential to ensure that it reflects the priorities of people living in Canada and enables all to contribute to greening our built environment. Add your voice to the discussion of reaching net zero in the buildings sector. Have your say!

The Government of Canada has committed to invest over $2.2 million to revitalize the Mickey McDougall Community Recreation Centre, which will be the new home of Flicka Gymnastics. The revitalized centre will feature a modernized space for gymnastics training, improved accessibility and improved energy efficiency.

Greening our homes and buildings will require all of our efforts. With collaboration at the federal, provincial and territorial levels, the Canada Green Buildings Strategy will create local jobs across Canada and move us toward a resilient, net-zero-emissions buildings sector by 2050.

"Canada's Green Building Strategy will help grow our economy and achieve our ambitious climate objectives. I look forward to hearing from Canadians on the path forward and to funding more projects like this one right here in North Vancouver."

Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Natural Resources

"Advancing livable communities for people is a priority we all share. Municipalities are at the forefront of delivering new sustainable infrastructure, but we cannot do it alone. That is why the City of North Vancouver is incredibly pleased to receive this grant for the Mickey McDougall Recreation Centre. This investment will support energy efficiencies, reduce emissions, enhance accessibility and create a healthier community. Once the upgrades are complete, children and youth of all abilities will be able to access recreation programs in a building that supports our climate goals. We are excited to engage in the Canada Green Buildings Strategy so that we can build a better future for all."

Linda Buchanan

Mayor of the City of North Vancouver

"This outstanding support will impact the lives of over 2,000 young athletes and countless more who will be able to thrive in Flicka's future home at the Mickey McDougall Community Recreation Centre. The ability to substantially upgrade the facility and improve the building's energy efficiency as well as accessibility will ensure the club has a location to operate in the urban centre of the North Shore for generations to come. The Board and Flicka families are extremely grateful to MP Jonathan Wilkinson, MLA Bowinn Ma, and City of North Vancouver Mayor Linda Buchanan and Council, along with the support of the City's Strategic and Corporate Services Department for their time and perseverance over the past four years. It was the support on all levels that made this generous grant possible."

Board of Directors

Flicka Gymnastics Club

There are over 16 million dwellings and 482,000 commercial and public buildings in Canada . Buildings account for 13 percent of Canada's direct greenhouse gas emissions.

. Buildings account for 13 percent of direct greenhouse gas emissions. The Canada Green Buildings Council estimates that Canada's green buildings industry could support approximately 1.5 million direct jobs by 2030, up from 462,000 today.

green buildings industry could support approximately 1.5 million direct jobs by 2030, up from 462,000 today. The Government of Canada is investing $2,253,020 in Flicka Gymnastics and the Mickey McDougall Community Recreation Centre through the Infrastructure Canada's Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program.

is investing in Flicka Gymnastics and the Mickey McDougall Community Recreation Centre through the Infrastructure Canada's Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program. The GICB program is an integral part of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan, providing $1.5 billion over five years toward green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades of existing public community buildings and the construction of new, publicly accessible community buildings that serve high-needs, underserved communities across Canada .

Strengthened Climate Plan, providing over five years toward green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades of existing public community buildings and the construction of new, publicly accessible community buildings that serve high-needs, underserved communities across . Provincial, territorial, municipal and regional governments, public sector bodies and not-for-profit and Indigenous organizations interested in the GICB program are invited to apply on the Infrastructure Canada website .

. Announced in December 2020 , Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan includes 64 new measures and $15 billion in investments toward a healthy environment and economy.

