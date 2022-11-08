Minister Vandal highlights the Fall Economic Statement's support for jobs and skills and announces CanNor investment of $900,000 with Travel Nunavut

Travel Nunavut will help with marketing and skills training initiatives for local tourism operators as they rebuild, innovate, and expand their businesses

IQALUIT, NU, Nov. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Nunavut has much to offer visitors: a pristine environment, vibrant communities, stunning scenery, and welcoming people that make the territory a unique and memorable place to visit. While the pandemic affected the ability of many people to experience the territory, its tourism operators are now welcoming visitors back and showing them everything that Nunavut has to offer.

Today, while in Iqaluit, the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, PrairiesCan and CanNor, spoke about the recent 2022 Fall Economic Statement and announced that the Government of Canada is investing $900,000, delivered by CanNor, to support Travel Nunavut in its efforts to market the territory as a travel destination, while also providing skills training and support to help grow local tourism jobs, businesses, and operators.

Travel Nunavut is a not-for-profit membership association that encourages tourism development by providing specialized knowledge and expertise in marketing, research, market readiness, and advocacy. Through this funding, the organization will use its expertise and experience to provide training in digital literacy, content development and marketing for its members. The benefits from this project will have an impact on Nunavut's tourism industry as a whole and will continue to build up the territory's reputation as a world-class tourism destination. Core funding for Travel Nunavut is provided by the Government of Nunavut.

Funding for this project comes from the Inclusive Diversification and Economic Advancement in the North (IDEANorth) program, which makes foundational investments in economic infrastructure, sector development and capacity building to help position Northerners in the territories to take advantage of Canada's innovation economy. These investments advance, encourage and support broader economic opportunities, as well as specific economic and business needs. Investing in Travel Nunavut demonstrates the Government of Canada's commitment to supporting local businesses and encouraging the growth of Nunavut's tourism industry, building up an economy that works for everyone as a result.

"I have had the opportunity to visit several communities across Nunavut, and it is a breathtaking place to see. The natural beauty of the territory and the warm reception from locals make it a place all Canadians should visit. Our government supports Travel Nunavut and its efforts to promote the territory and encourage local tourism operators. Through their efforts, more people will have the opportunity to learn about and visit this amazing part of Canada."

- The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, PrairiesCan and CanNor

"Tourism is a key economic driver and it is the industry that tells our story to the world. Today's announcement is a step forward in strengthening Nunavut's visitor economy and providing targeted support to its tourism sector to continue delivering unforgettable experiences for both domestic and international travellers. This is an important step in the recovery of the Canadian economy as its overall health relies on the recovery of Canadian tourism."

– The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance

"Tourism plays an essential role in Nunavut's economy. This investment supports our vision of enhanced training opportunities in the sector to provide positive outcomes for local businesses and communities. We thank CanNor for their continued support and encourage tourism operators to access these initiatives as they are made available by Travel Nunavut."

- The Honourable David Akeeagok, Minister of Economic Development and Transportation

"We thank the Federal Government for the investment in the Travel Industry for Nunavut. The pandemic was extremely difficult on Nunavut businesses and this investment will have a lasting effect on the industry!"

- Ed Romanowski, Chairperson, Travel Nunavut

"Destination Canada is committed to supporting the work Travel Nunavut is offering its members and the travel Industry. Sharing our expertise through co-op marketing efforts and co-branding opportunities makes for a strong collaboration. We are working actively with Travel Nunavut to develop the destination, helping Inuit-owned businesses to become Trade Ready, and promote Export Ready products."

- Marsha Walden, President and CEO, Destination Canada

"The Indigenous Tourism Association of Canada (ITAC) is proud to collaborate with Travel Nunavut as they continue to strengthen their marketing and training initiatives. The beauty of Nunavut combined with the rich and vibrant culture make it a top destination for welcoming visitors from around the world. With global demand continuing to grow for authentic Indigenous experiences, this investment will play a significant role in helping tourism operators as they rebuild, innovate, and expand their businesses following the pandemic to meet the increasing demand."

- Keith Henry, President and CEO of ITAC.

The funding announced today is provided through CanNor's Inclusive Diversification and Economic Advancement in the North (IDEANorth) program.

Support for this project has also been provided by Travel Nunavut, Destination Canada and the Indigenous Tourism Association of Canada .

