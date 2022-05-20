Minister Vandal creates buzz with federal support for jobs and growth in Manitoba

With this repayable investment, the Manitoba Cooperative Honey Producers will procure new honey processing and packaging equipment, as well as undertake market development activities to increase sales in Canada, the United States and Asia, creating new jobs in the all-important agriculture and agri-food sectors in the Prairies.

This is another example of the Government of Canada's commitment to supporting regional job creation in the agriculture sector that positions local economies for long-term growth.

Quotes

"Our government is working to help the agri-food sector and value-added agriculture thrive, and be competitive in the global marketplace. This investment in the Manitoba Cooperative Honey Producers Limited will create jobs in the Prairies, provide member beekeepers in Manitoba and Saskatchewan with a more stable income, and increase market output here in Canada and abroad."

- The Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister for PrairiesCan

"Honey packed here at our processing facility can be found across the globe. As Canada's largest honey packer, our growth will benefit beekeepers, not only in Manitoba, but across the Prairies. We would like to thank the Government of Canada for their support which will help us increase production, create jobs and continue sharing just how sweet Canadian honey is."

- Guy Chartier, CEO, Manitoba Cooperative Honey Producers Limited

Quick facts

The Jobs and Growth Fund is a three year, $700-million federal program that provides funding to businesses and organizations to help create jobs and position local economies for long-term growth. The fund is delivered on the Prairies by PrairiesCan.

Projects supported through the Fund are focused on helping job creators and the organizations that support them future-proof their businesses, build resiliency and prepare for growth by transitioning to a green economy, fostering an inclusive recovery, enhancing competitiveness and creating jobs in every corner of the province.

Stay connected

