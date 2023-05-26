OTTAWA, ON, May 26, 2023 /CNW/ - PrairiesCan

Canada is well positioned to capitalize on our economic strengths and the Government of Canada has made it a priority to support strong economic growth that will help Canadian businesses thrive and create good jobs for Canadian workers, now and for years to come.

Yesterday, as part of Economic Development Week in Canada, the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister for PrairiesCan, announced more that $7.6 million in investments in a number of economic development and workforce training initiatives in Saskatchewan. These investments highlight the important work both businesses and the federal government are doing to invest in building a strong, growing economy, which will work to strengthen the middle class and create well-paying jobs.

The Government of Canada is continuing its efforts toward a sustainable green economy that works for everyone. The Prairie provinces are an economic powerhouse and with an abundance of natural resources, a skilled workforce, and entrepreneurial know-how, are well positioned to play a pivotal role in the economy of the future.

Furthermore, the government is ensuring a resilient economy that benefits all Canadians by investing to build made-in-Canada supply and value chains, increasing Canadian research and development spending, and getting Canadian products on the world market.

By taking action to advance these key priority areas, the government is laying the groundwork for a strong economy — for all Canadians. With other countries moving on these same fronts, Canada must be bold, work quickly and strategically to succeed. In turn, Canadian businesses and industries to create more jobs, better-paying skilled jobs, and a higher standard of living – to the benefit of all Canadians.

"Our government understands that to move forward in building a cleaner economy, we need governments, industry, Indigenous Peoples and workers collaborating together. The Prairies are an economic and energy powerhouse and are well positioned to make significant contributions to the Canadian economy and create good jobs workers can count on."

– The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister for PrairiesCan

seven Regional Development Agencies (RDAs) work closely with businesses and innovators in their regions to fuel economic growth that creates more well paying middle-class jobs for Canadians. PrairiesCan works with local communities to build a strong and competitive regional economy by supporting business, workers, innovation and community economic development unique to Alberta , Saskatchewan , and Manitoba .

, , and . PrairiesCan is focused on new opportunities for value creation in critical minerals, value-added agriculture and zero-emission heavy vehicles, among others.

Through the Building a Green Prairie Economy Act, PrairiesCan is leading to inform the development of a framework to advance opportunities for the Prairies. The framework is a collaborative approach to increase sustainability, while also creating jobs, growing exports, and attracting investments to the region.

PrairiesCan is leading to inform the development of a framework to advance opportunities for the Prairies. The framework is a collaborative approach to increase sustainability, while also creating jobs, growing exports, and attracting investments to the region. PrairiesCan is committed to community-based economic development and growth and now has 11 services locations across Manitoba , Saskatchewan and Alberta .

