PRINCE ALBERT, SK, Oct. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Located on the banks of the North Saskatchewan River, with rich agricultural land to the south and the boreal forest to the north, Prince Albert is the gateway to northern Saskatchewan and an agricultural, forestry, tourism, mining and retail hub for surrounding communities. The region is a key contributor to the local and provincial economy with tremendous potential. Recognizing that communities like Prince Albert have unique needs and priorities, PrairiesCan is opening seven new regional offices across the Prairies to support an enhanced, community-based approach to economic development.

Today, the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister for PrairiesCan, officially unveiled the new PrairiesCan service location in Prince Albert, Saskatchewan to bring PrairiesCan directly into the community and to focus on economic opportunities for the North and its people.

As part of the grand opening, Minister Vandal announced $1,755,000 in federal funding for two projects that support community renewal in Prince Albert and improve access to northern Saskatchewan communities.

$142,500 was provided to the City of Prince Albert through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund to improve the accessibility of Little Red River Park, a key community attraction and gathering place.

was provided to the through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund to improve the accessibility of Little Red River Park, a key community attraction and gathering place. $1,612,500 was provided to Transwest Air Limited Partnership and West Wind Aviation Limited Partnership (operating collectively as "Rise Air") through the Regional Air Transportation Initiative to increase air service and keep Saskatchewan's northern and Indigenous communities connected.

Today's opening and announcement marks a new chapter for PrairiesCan to support and to provide Northern Saskatchewan with further opportunities for economic growth and prosperity.

"Northern Saskatchewan is full of potential. Working together with local communities and organizations, there are many opportunities to further economic development that benefits everyone. This new PrairiesCan service location will allow us to work directly with small businesses, entrepreneurs and community members to develop community-based economic solutions tailored to the unique needs and opportunities of Prince Albert and northern Saskatchewan. This is just one more example of our government partnering with communities on the Prairies to create economic opportunity, and respond to local priorities."

- The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of PrairiesCan

"The City of Prince Albert is working toward building a thriving community. We have ambitiously invested in parks, playgrounds and infrastructure in recent years and the grant for a 450 meter stretch of newly paved pathway in at Little Red has helped us make a beloved park more accessible and inclusive. It is welcomed news that Prairies Economic Development Canada will have an office right here in Prince Albert, providing us with a local connection to economic development support and resources."

- Mayor Greg Dionne, City of Prince Albert

In Budget 2021, the Government of Canada provided funding for Western Economic Diversification Canada (WD) to transition into two new Regional Development Agencies – PrairiesCan – serving the Prairies, and PacifiCan – serving British Columbia .

provided funding for Western Economic Diversification Canada (WD) to transition into two new Regional Development Agencies – PrairiesCan – serving the Prairies, and PacifiCan – serving . In August 2021 , the Government of Canada officially launched PrairiesCan and announced plans to open seven new service locations across the Prairies: Lethbridge , Fort McMurray and Grande Prairie in Alberta ; Regina and Prince Albert in Saskatchewan ; and Brandon and Thompson in Manitoba .

, the Government of officially launched PrairiesCan and announced plans to open seven new service locations across the Prairies: , and in ; and in ; and and in . These seven new service locations are in addition to PrairiesCan headquarters in Edmonton , and existing offices in Saskatoon , Winnipeg and Ottawa , and includes the expansion of our Calgary satellite office. These new offices will significantly extend our reach to better serve clients and communities.

, and existing offices in , and , and includes the expansion of our satellite office. These new offices will significantly extend our reach to better serve clients and communities. This enhanced community-based approach addresses the specific circumstances and needs of these communities and their surrounding regions, and includes a range of local organizations from different sectors as active participants in economic development.

The Prince Albert service location is located at the Saskatchewan Polytechnic campus, 154 - 1500 10th Avenue East.

