More than $39 million to help Alberta communities attract investments, create jobs and transition to a sustainable green economy

WABAMUN, AB, July 3, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada and the world are shifting away from coal-fired power, to protect our climate, and create a more sustainable and robust economy. The Government of Canada is investing in communities, workers and people impacted by the coal transition, and we are making sure that they are at the centre of our work.

Today, the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister for PrairiesCan, announced $39,432,507 for 10 projects – through the Canada Coal Transition Initiative (CCTI) and Canada Coal Transition Initiative-Infrastructure Fund (CCTI-IF) – to support sustainable economic growth in coal affected communities across Alberta. This funding, through PrairiesCan, is supporting the building of new infrastructure to attract new investments, help business grow, and create strong and resilient communities with more well-paying jobs.

Examples of projects receiving support include:

Parkland County is receiving $17,500,000 to upgrade the Wabamun wastewater facility, develop a water feature and redevelop the existing public waterfront park in the Hamlet of Wabamun .

Projects receiving funding will support more than 680 jobs and help Alberta communities take advantage of economic opportunities reflective of the increasingly diversified Prairie economy.

In line with the principles of the Government of Canada's Framework to Build a Green Prairie Economy, these investments are about working together on common interests, to make a sustainable and prosperous net-zero economy achievable by enhancing capacity and skills development in these communities and providing support to grow their businesses.

Quotes

"Transitioning to a low-carbon economy is good for our environment, our economy, our health, and our future. This government's support for these 10 projects represents our prioritization of workers and communities impacted by coal transition. These investments will help create good-paying jobs, attract new investment opportunities and build a stronger, more sustainable economic future in Alberta and across the Prairies."

–The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister for PrairiesCan

"As we transition from coal, the federal government is doing our part with municipal and regional partners to ensure Albertans receive the support they need. Driving economic growth, creating the jobs of the future, and opening opportunities that make transition easier for Alberta's coal communities is what today's investments are all about."

–The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages

"These investments are key to encouraging the future growth of our community and improving the quality of life of our residents, businesses, and visitors. This funding supports improvements to County infrastructure and will boost local tourism and development while leading to future economic prosperity and a sustainable economy. We look forward to the many opportunities and economic development that will arise from these investments – Parkland County's future is bright."

–Allan Gamble, Mayor, Parkland County

"Paul First Nation is exceedingly pleased with the valuable contributions made towards our training and capacity building. With this assistance and support, we will greatly enhance our opportunities for economic and social development, as well as stimulate the economy while building good relationships and upstanding role model citizens. We would like to extend our thanks to PrairiesCan. It is our desire to take full advantage of this opportunity. By providing grass roots cultural teachings and rituals, we will provide our young people with the necessary tools to succeed."

–Dennis Paul, Technical Advisor, Paul First Nation

Quick facts

Today's investments bring total federal funding for Alberta communities to over $14 million invested since 2018 through the Canada Coal Transition Initiative (CCTI) and over $60 million invested since 2019 through Canada Coal Transition Initiative-Infrastructure Fund (CCTI-IF).

communities to over invested since 2018 through the Canada Coal Transition Initiative (CCTI) and over invested since 2019 through Canada Coal Transition Initiative-Infrastructure Fund (CCTI-IF). The Canada Coal Transition Initiative (CCTI) supports skills development and helps communities adapt to a low-carbon economy.

The Canada Coal Transition Initiative – Infrastructure Fund (CCTI-IF) aims to help communities move away from coal by investing in infrastructure.

The Framework to Build a Green Prairie Economy is a long-term commitment to work differently, through stronger coordination among federal departments on investments for the Prairies and closer collaboration with Prairie partners on their priorities for a prosperous and sustainable Prairie economy.

Backgrounder

PrairiesCan is investing $39,432,507 for 10 Alberta projects to support skill development, infrastructure investment and economic diversification in impacted communities transitioning from coal-fired electricity generation. Projects receiving funding will have significant environmental and economic benefits, including supporting more than 680 jobs while enabling coal-affected communities to create new sources of economic growth.

PrairiesCan funding for these 10 projects is through the Canada Coal Transition Initiative (CCTI) and Canada Coal Transition Initiative – Infrastructure Fund (CCTI-IF).

Canada Coal Transition Initiative (CCTI) - $1,382,507

CCTI is an investment of $35 million over five years. It supports skills development and helps communities adapt to a low-carbon economy. The fund was launched on April 1, 2018, and ended March 31, 2023. Investments under CCTI have supported a total of 15 projects in Alberta.

Projects announced today as receiving support through the CCTI include:

Paul First Nation is receiving $850,000 to develop a transition, training, and employment centre for entrepreneurship training and business support.

Canada Coal Transition Initiative-Infrastructure Fund (CCTI-IF) - $38,050,000

The CCTI-IF was launched on August 20, 2020. This $150 million fund aims to help communities move away from coal by investing in infrastructure. The initiative is set to end on March 31, 2025. To date, investments under CCTI-IF have supported a total of 14 projects in Alberta.

Projects announced today as receiving support through the CCTI-IF include:

