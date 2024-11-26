Minister Vandal announces investments in agriculture and agri-food in Saskatchewan

Over $10 million through PrairiesCan for organizations and businesses in Saskatchewan will seed new growth

SASKATOON, SK, Nov. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - The agriculture and agri-food sector is a major contributor to Canada's economy, employing thousands of workers across the country. Saskatchewan is a powerhouse of agricultural production, innovation and technology. Through coordination across federal departments and in partnership with industry, the Government of Canada is helping Saskatchewan's small- and medium-sized businesses to build on the region's strengths and leverage opportunities to grow our economy.

Today the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister for PrairiesCan, announced a federal investment of over $10 million for eight projects in agriculture, ag manufacturing, value-added ag, and agri-food sectors in Saskatchewan. This includes non-repayable investments supporting agricultural manufacturing, and repayable investments to help expand farming operations, the output of value-added agricultural products, and manufacturing capacity for agricultural equipment.

Examples include:

Simpson Seeds Inc. is receiving over $1.9 million to procure and commission equipment for a new lentil flour processing facility in Moose Jaw, SK .

is receiving over to procure and commission equipment for a new lentil flour processing facility in . Agriculture Manufacturers of Canada is receiving over $1.1 million to provide business services and assistance to the agricultural manufacturing sector and agriculture sector through the Career in Ag initiative.

is receiving over to provide business services and assistance to the agricultural manufacturing sector and agriculture sector through the Career in Ag initiative. Drake Meat Processors Inc. is receiving $3.5 million to procure, install, and commission equipment for a new meat processing facility in Saskatoon to expand the market in Western Canada .

The eight projects receiving funding today will help create approximately 180 new jobs and maintain hundreds more, provide services for equipment manufacturers and the agricultural sector, and help agriculture and agri-food businesses take advantage of economic opportunities to grow and diversify. These investments are expected to create additional revenue of over $110 million for businesses in the sector, including additional export sales of over $70 million, helping to strengthen the future of Saskatchewan's agriculture and agri-food sector and support jobs for years to come.

Quotes

"Saskatchewan's agriculture and agri-food sector is strong and our government's targeted support for agricultural ecosystems and businesses will help build on that strength for the future. Today's investments plant the seeds for new ag equipment manufacturing, ag value-added products, and increased output to help feed Canada and the world."

–The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister for PrairiesCan

"Our hardworking farmers and the industries that support them here in Saskatchewan have helped to position Canada as a reliable supplier of top-quality products. Our government is proud to support these important projects that will create jobs and help set the sector up for even more success in the years to come."

–The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"The Business Scale-up Funding was a crucial element for Simpson Seeds to green-light this project. The funding perfectly complemented the commercial capital we obtained for the project and allows us the time to generate cashflow from the lentil flour milling operation needed to build equity in the facility. Keeping value-added processing of Canadian-grown pulses at home is a primary objective of Simpson Seeds and this program has helped us achieve this."

–Clayton Bzdel, CFO, Simpson Seeds Inc.

"The PrairiesCan funding we received was instrumental in helping us move forward with our new processing plant. Our new federally inspected meat plant will create numerous jobs in Saskatoon and the surrounding area. Because of this funding, consumers and families across Western Canada and beyond will be able to enjoy Drake products."

–Kelly Ediger, CEO, Drake Meats

"Attracting the next generation of Canada's workforce requires key messaging and engaging projects that speak to the minds and hearts of that talent. From long-term career stability to protecting the environment and ensuring global food security, our industry has proven itself to be an ideal match for any Canadian looking for a stable and exciting career. AMC is proud to address the needs of our industry with the Careers in Ag initiative. Working with and through the support of PrairiesCan, our members, academic partners and investors, we are making great strides in matching our industry's growth with the talented work force it needs now – and in the future."

–Donna Boyd, President, Agriculture Manufacturers of Canada Inc.

Quick facts

PrairiesCan is investing over $10 million today in Saskatchewan through four different programs for eight different businesses and organizations.

today in through four different programs for eight different businesses and organizations. The Framework to Build a Green Prairie Economy , launched by Minister Vandal almost a year ago, includes a call for increased collaboration in the implementation of federal programs to help grow key regional sectors, including agriculture.

, launched by Minister Vandal almost a year ago, includes a call for increased collaboration in the implementation of federal programs to help grow key regional sectors, including agriculture. In 2023, Saskatchewan's total exports of crops, animal products, and manufactured food and beverages reached $20.3 billion , setting an all-time provincial high.

total exports of crops, animal products, and manufactured food and beverages reached , setting an all-time provincial high. Saskatchewan's agriculture machinery exports increased from $368.5 million in 2019 to $854.9 million in 2023, representing a 132 per cent increase over five years.

Backgrounder

Non-repayable program funding

Investments announced today under the Regional Innovation Ecosystems (RIE) program are non-repayable. The RIE program helps create, grow, and nurture inclusive regional ecosystems. Through RIE, targeted investments in not-for-profit organizations assist businesses in priority sectors to innovate, grow and compete globally.

Agriculture Manufacturers of Canada ($1,166,000)

Provide business services and support to the agricultural manufacturing sector and agriculture sector through the Career in Ag initiative.

Provide business services and support to the agricultural manufacturing sector and agriculture sector through the Career in Ag initiative. Prairie Agriculture Machinery Institute ($1,100,000)

Purchase and commission the latest equipment and software to assist small and medium enterprises on the Prairies develop, design, test, and commercialize products and processes in the agricultural, mining and transportation sectors.

Purchase and commission the latest equipment and software to assist small and medium enterprises on the Prairies develop, design, test, and commercialize products and processes in the agricultural, mining and transportation sectors. Saskatchewan Trade and Export Partnership Inc. (STEP) ($600,000)

Promote advanced manufacturing through international engagement. Lead a Pan-Prairie advanced manufacturing trade mission in agriculture manufacturing industry in the next two years.

Repayable program funding

Investments announced today through the Business Scale-up and Productivity (BSP) program, Community Economic Development and Diversification (CEDD) program, and the Jobs and Growth Fund (JGF) are repayable funding for businesses. BSP offers interest-free, repayable funding to small and medium-sized businesses to scale up and produce innovative goods, services, or technologies. CEDD backs initiatives that help communities diversify their economy through inclusive and sustainable growth. JGF provides funding to businesses and organizations to help create jobs and position local economies for long-term growth.

Drake Meat Processors Inc. ($3,500,000)

Drake Meat Processors Inc. ($3,500,000)

Procure, install, and commission equipment for a new meat processing facility in Saskatoon to expand the market in Western Canada.

Procure, install, and commission equipment for a new meat processing facility in to expand the market in . Simpson Seeds Inc. ($1,955,711)

Simpson Seeds Inc. ($1,955,711)

Procure and commission equipment for a new lentil flour processing facility in Moose Jaw, SK.

Procure and commission equipment for a new lentil flour processing facility in . Pelican Lake Farms Ltd. and Pelican Lake First Nation ($1,000,000)

Establish a farming operation on Pelican Lake First Nation in northwest Saskatchewan .

Establish a farming operation on Pelican Lake First Nation in northwest . Prairie Energy Resources Inc. ($440,079)

Prairie Energy Resources Inc. ($440,079)

Implement bulk cooking oil delivery for Saskatchewan restaurants to reduce plastic waste.

Implement bulk cooking oil delivery for restaurants to reduce plastic waste. Vale Industries Ltd. ($426,500)

Purchase, install, and commission equipment that will increase manufacturing capacity of their agricultural, aggregate, and mining equipment products.

