OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Helping people make their homes more energy-efficient fights climate change and creates sustainable jobs, all while supporting Canadians to save on their monthly energy bills. That's why the Government of Canada launched the Canada Greener Homes Initiative in May 2021 to help up to 700,000 Canadian homeowners retrofit their homes.

Today, the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, announced an investment of $563,323 to Indigenous Clean Energy (ICE) to recruit up to 15 Indigenous participants to become licensed and registered EnerGuide energy advisors.

To support a broad range of communities, Indigenous Clean Energy will focus on recruiting individuals who work for various regional Indigenous organizations from each province and territory. Participants will also receive enhanced training specific to the needs of the Indigenous communities they will serve.

The Canada Greener Homes Initiative is delivered by a network of certified energy advisors who help homeowners discover their retrofit options to improve energy efficiency, from installing heat pumps to resealing windows. Advisors also deliver a post-retrofit EnerGuide evaluation. Working with an energy advisor to undertake a pre-retrofit evaluation under the grant is the first step in accessing the $40,000 available interest-free under the loan.

Since the program launched, the Canada Greener Homes Initiative has issued $106 million in grants to almost 28,000 homeowners. More than 90 percent of homeowners receive their grants within 40 business days of the program reviewing their receipts and other required documents.

According to the International Energy Agency, energy efficiency measures could get the world one-third of the way toward the Paris 2030 targets and help us reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

With collaboration at the federal, provincial and territorial levels, along with nation-to-nation partnerships like the one with Indigenous Clean Energy, the upcoming Canada Green Buildings Strategy, as well as programs like the Greener Homes Initiative, will create sustainable jobs across Canada and move us toward a resilient, net-zero emissions buildings sector by 2050.

"Our government recognizes that achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 means making homes and businesses more energy-efficient — a key part of getting there is ensuring enough certified energy advisors in every community across the country. With today's announcement, we are supporting Indigenous Clean Energy in recruiting up to 15 Indigenous participants to become certified energy advisors. This investment provides economic opportunity and skills development and training while at the same time taking real climate action in local communities."

The Honourable Dan Vandal

Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency

"The Canada Greener Homes Initiative is expanding across the country, including in Indigenous communities. Today's investment with Indigenous Clean Energy will provide sustainable jobs for Indigenous peoples across Canada as certified energy advisors. With buildings — including homes — accounting for 18 percent of Canada's emissions, initiatives like this are an important step toward achieving our ambitious climate goals while creating sustainable jobs in every region of the country."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Natural Resources

"Indigenous Clean Energy is excited to be part of this initiative and train Indigenous Energy Advisors who understand the unique needs of their communities. By creating this capacity, more Indigenous communities will have access to the energy efficiency expertise that is needed to make decisions around housing that will lead to healthier housing conditions with reduced utility bills through energy efficiency actions. Indigenous communities are ready to take energy efficiency into their own hands."

Kayla Fayant

Energy Advisor Program Manager at Indigenous Clean Energy

To access the initiative, homeowners must apply through Natural Resources Canada's Greener Homes portal to confirm their eligibility and then be connected with a service organization to complete a pre-retrofit home evaluation — a crucial component to inform homeowners of the best retrofit opportunities in each unique situation.

to confirm their eligibility and then be connected with a service organization to complete a pre-retrofit home evaluation — a crucial component to inform homeowners of the best retrofit opportunities in each unique situation. Once homeowners have completed a recommended retrofit, a post-retrofit evaluation is conducted; once receipts are submitted, NRCan processes payment of the grant to the recipient.

The Canada Greener Homes initiative will deliver up to 1.5 megatonnes in emissions reduction annually by 2026 and is expected to generate over 110,000 direct and indirect jobs across Canada , building on the more than 436,000 direct jobs the energy efficiency sector accounted for in 2018.

, building on the more than 436,000 direct jobs the energy efficiency sector accounted for in 2018. The federal government has funded the development of the DiscoverEE Hub — an online portal to help Canadians join the energy efficiency industry and become energy advisors. The hub was designed and is operated in partnership with Efficiency Canada .

— an online portal to help Canadians join the energy efficiency industry and become energy advisors. The hub was designed and is operated in partnership with . Today, Minister Vandal also announced over $1,462,500 to the Manitoba Métis Federation (MMF) to increase the capacity of trained energy advisors from under-represented groups like the Red River Métis within the province of Manitoba .

