More than $21 million through PrairiesCan to build on Alberta's strengths in commercializing innovative technologies that benefit people and communities in the green Prairie economy

CALGARY, AB, July 4, 2024 /CNW/ - As global markets increasingly look for more sustainable ways of doing business, innovators across Alberta have new opportunities to create and commercialize technologies that offer benefits for both the economy and the environment. Alberta is already a national and global leader across key sectors that contribute to Canada's prosperity—from energy, environment and aerospace to digital technology, life sciences and value-added agriculture.

Minister Vandal announces federal investments to support clean technology advancements across Alberta (CNW Group/Prairies Economic Development Canada)

Through improved coordination across federal departments and in partnership with all levels of government and industry, the Government of Canada is committed to enabling Alberta's small- and medium-sized businesses to continue capitalizing on these and other opportunities that build on Alberta's established strengths in creating products and services that the world needs.

Today, the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister for PrairiesCan, announced federal funding of more than $21.9 million for 13 projects to bolster Alberta's clean technology sector through the commercialization and adoption of new applications that offer environmental benefits across a wide range of industries. Examples of projects receiving support include:

Alberta Innovates is receiving $10 million to launch a production and testing facility to support the commercialization of new technologies that help produce low-cost carbon fibre using bitumen.





is receiving to launch a production and testing facility to support the commercialization of new technologies that help produce low-cost carbon fibre using bitumen. The Battery Metals Association of Canada is receiving $850,000 to support growth of the battery metals sector in Western Canada by enhancing collaboration and educating stakeholders.





is receiving to support growth of the battery metals sector in by enhancing collaboration and educating stakeholders. Carbon Management Canada is receiving $1,168,000 to enhance its emission management technology validation facility where small- and medium-sized businesses can test, refine, and commercialize carbon capture products and technologies.





is receiving to enhance its emission management technology validation facility where small- and medium-sized businesses can test, refine, and commercialize carbon capture products and technologies. Kuva Canada is receiving more than $4 million in repayable funding to grow market share of its automated methane monitoring products and software which safely detect methane leaks more accurately, faster and at a lower cost than traditional methane inspection technologies.





is receiving more than in repayable funding to grow market share of its automated methane monitoring products and software which safely detect methane leaks more accurately, faster and at a lower cost than traditional methane inspection technologies. The Métis Nation of Alberta (MNA) is receiving $174,000 to conduct a comprehensive review of the Métis Housing portfolio energy efficiency plan that will provide prioritized recommendations to increase the energy efficiency of homes and support their Climate Change Action Plan.

Projects receiving funding will have significant environmental and economic benefits across the Prairies, including supporting more than 415 jobs and enabling Alberta firms to take advantage of growing market demand for clean energy solutions. Today's federal investment leverages about $7 million in additional funding through other levels of government and industry.

This announcement exemplifies key principles of the Framework to Build a Green Prairie Economy, which was tabled in Parliament in December 2023 as a long-term commitment to seize new possibilities to build good-paying jobs in a globally competitive green economy by working collaboratively to build on the region's strengths in clean resource development, agriculture and manufacturing, and the service industry.

Quotes

"Our government is making strategic investments to build on Alberta's proven ability to commercialize innovative clean energy solutions that have environmental and economic benefits. Today's investment in these 13 projects will help ensure that Alberta businesses can capitalize on new opportunities to meet global demand for clean technology know-how and expertise. These investments, in conjunction with enhanced collaboration supported by the Framework to Build a Green Prairie Economy, will help build a stronger and more sustainable economic future across the Prairies."

–The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister for PrairiesCan

"Today's announcement is about making sure Alberta businesses remain at the forefront of Canada's innovation. These projects will create sustainable jobs and demonstrate Alberta's proven capacity to create clean technology and energy – pushing us towards great global market opportunities."

–The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages

"Alberta is home to world-leading businesses and entrepreneurs who punch above their weight in innovation and ingenuity. Clean technology and clean energy are fields in which our province is gaining a global reputation for excellence. Today's investments will further bolster that capability so that we can create a sustainable economy and good jobs for Albertans for years to come."

– George Chahal, Member of Parliament for Calgary Skyview

"We congratulate Alberta Innovates on the success in the Regional Innovation Ecosystems program competition. The award will create markets and opportunities for Alberta that haven't previously existed. We look forward to the results of the Carbon Fibre Grand Challenge, which has the potential to create jobs in a new industry, and to attract investment."

–The Honourable Nate Glubish, Minister of Technology and Innovation, Government of Alberta

"This investment of more than $21 million is a vote of confidence in our city's ability to lead the charge towards net-zero. As the heart of Canada's energy sector and home to the biggest concentration of Alberta's cleantech companies, our local businesses are at the forefront of developing technologies that will shape a greener future. This support will undoubtedly accelerate their efforts to bring these solutions to global markets."

– Jyoti Gondek, Mayor, City of Calgary

"This initiative will support our commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve housing sustainability and build internal capacity within Métis Housing, accelerating climate action for our Housing portfolio and ensuring that our staff are equipped with the knowledge and skills needed to drive sustainable change from within our community. Together, we are laying the groundwork for a more sustainable and resilient future for generations to come."

– Jason Chernow, Calgary Elbow Métis District 6 Citizens' Representative and Secretary of Environment and Climate Change, Otipemisiwak Métis Government of the Métis Nation within Alberta

"This funding will accelerate the development and commercialization of carbon fibre technologies in Alberta. Carbon fibre can be a key pathway to a net-zero emissions future - dramatically reduce emissions and enable a new Canadian competitive advantage in a low-carbon economy. The facility will allow carbon fibre producers and manufacturers to meet the needs of climate sensitive markets and get a step closer new advanced materials industry."

– Michael Mahon, PhD, Interim, CEO, Alberta Innovates

"BMAC's mission is to foster the growth of Canada's emerging battery industry to develop a strong and sustainable domestic value chain in support of the clean energy transition. As a small non-profit organization with a large mandate, the investment BMAC has received from PrairiesCan has been instrumental in enabling us to connect with Canada's battery industry and provide key resources and support to aid in its success."

– Sean De Vries, Executive Director, Battery Metals Association of Canada

"We are thrilled to have been selected for investment by PrairiesCan. This funding will enable us to accelerate growth by investing into increasing our Calgary-based team and commercialising additional features while helping our oil and gas customers see, size and solve their methane emission challenges to meet emission reduction goals."

– Stefan Bokaemper, President, Kuva Canada

Quick facts

Federal funding for these 13 projects is being provided through PrairiesCan. PrairiesCan programs and services help businesses, not-for-profits and communities grow stronger: its mandate is to support economic growth and diversification in the Prairie provinces and advance the interests of the region in national economic policy, programs, and projects.

The Framework to Build a Green Prairie Economy is a long-term commitment to work differently; through stronger coordination among federal departments on investments for the Prairies, and closer collaboration with Prairie partners on their priorities for a prosperous and sustainable Prairie economy that respects provincial jurisdictions and supports Indigenous economic reconciliation.

In Alberta specifically, the Framework is intended to encourage greater collaboration on regional investment opportunities, such as supporting decarbonization by advancing the hydrogen ecosystem and critical minerals opportunities; growing a sustainable agriculture sector by catalyzing more value-added activity and reducing environmental impact; and strengthening our support for community economic development capacity and initiatives, especially in Indigenous and rural communities.

Backgrounder

PrairiesCan is investing over $21 million for 13 projects in Alberta through several federal programs, including the Alberta Indigenous Clean Energy Initiative; the Business Scale-up and Productivity program; and the Regional Innovation Ecosystems program. These investments are expected to support over 415 jobs and help Alberta organizations seize opportunities resulting from the integration and development of clean technologies. Adopting and commercializing new technologies offers the potential of environmental and economic benefits across a wide range of industries.

Alberta Indigenous Clean Energy Initiative (AICEI) - $926,450

The AICEI supports renewable energy generation or energy efficiency projects that are led by, or for the benefit of, First Nation and Métis communities in Alberta. AICEI is funded through the Strategic Partnerships Initiative which is led by Indigenous Services Canada to provide a way for federal partners to coordinate their efforts, reduce administrative burden and pool resources in support of Indigenous communities. Today, PrairiesCan announced AICEI support for four projects:

Cold Lake First Nations ($124,000)

Complete a feasibility study to determine the suitability of a geothermal system to heat and cool a new pre-construction events centre as well as the existing Casino Dene and Hotel Dene.

Complete a feasibility study to determine the suitability of a geothermal system to heat and cool a new pre-construction events centre as well as the existing Dene and Hotel Dene. Métis Nation of Alberta ($174,000)

As part of the Métis Nation of Alberta (MNA) Climate Change Action Plan, conduct a comprehensive review of the MNA housing portfolio and develop a report which gives prioritized recommendations to increase the energy efficiency of homes.

Neyaskweyak Group of Companies Inc. (Ermineskin Cree Nation) ($373,450)

Complete a feasibility study to support the approval and construction of a new solar farm in Ermineskin Cree Nation.

As part of the Métis Nation of Alberta (MNA) Climate Change Action Plan, conduct a comprehensive review of the MNA housing portfolio and develop a report which gives prioritized recommendations to increase the energy efficiency of homes. Complete a feasibility study to support the approval and construction of a new solar farm in Ermineskin Cree Nation. Southern Alberta Institute of Technology (SAIT) ($255,000)

As part of a partnership between SAIT's Green Building Technologies research division and the Alberta Native Friendship Centre Association (ANFCA), upgrade ANFCA Friendship Centres in Fort McMurray , Medicine Hat , and St. Paul with energy efficient building systems to reduce emissions and operating costs.

Business Scale-up and Productivity (BSP) Program - $5,986,395

The BSP program supports high-growth businesses that are seeking to improve productivity, scale-up and commercialize technology. It offers interest-free, repayable funding to incorporated businesses that have been in operation for a minimum of two years. Today, PrairiesCan announced BSP support for two projects:

Kuva Canada ($4,079,895)

Expand marketing, operations, and product development initiatives to grow market share of its automated methane monitoring products and software which safely detect methane leaks more accurately, faster and at a lower cost than traditional methane inspection technologies.

Expand marketing, operations, and product development initiatives to grow market share of its automated methane monitoring products and software which safely detect methane leaks more accurately, faster and at a lower cost than traditional methane inspection technologies. RJ Maclean Tank Services ($1,906,500)

Incorporate product improvements and launch marketing initiatives to increase international sales of its robotic tank cleaning system which uses less water and produces less waste than traditional industrial storage tank cleaning processes.

Regional Innovation Ecosystems (RIE) Program - $15,070,112

The RIE program helps create, grow, and nurture inclusive regional ecosystems that support business needs to facilitate innovation. Through the RIE program, targeted investments in not-for-profit organizations support businesses in priority sectors to innovate, grow and compete globally. The RIE program also promotes inclusive growth by helping underrepresented groups more fully participate in the innovation economy. Today, PrairiesCan announced RIE support for seven projects:

Alberta Energy Efficiency Alliance ($500,000)

Lead stakeholder engagement sessions and technology demonstrations to increase the adoption of energy reducing technologies and support collaboration in Alberta's energy industry.

Lead stakeholder engagement sessions and technology demonstrations to increase the adoption of energy reducing technologies and support collaboration in Alberta's energy industry. Alberta Innovates ($10,000,000)

Establish a specialized production and testing facility to commercialize technologies that convert bitumen into carbon fibre at a significantly lower cost than traditional carbon fibre manufacturing processes.

Alberta Motor Transport Association and the University of Alberta ($1,400,000)

Expand hydrogen heavy vehicle trials and demonstrations across Alberta, including in rural areas and Indigenous communities. This latest funding builds on PrairiesCan's previously announced funding of $3 million , bringing total PrairiesCan funding to $4.4M .

Establish a specialized production and testing facility to commercialize technologies that convert bitumen into carbon fibre at a significantly lower cost than traditional carbon fibre manufacturing processes. Expand hydrogen heavy vehicle trials and demonstrations across Alberta, including in rural areas and Indigenous communities. This latest funding builds on PrairiesCan's previously announced funding of , bringing total PrairiesCan funding to . Battery Metals Association of Canada ($850,000)

Support growth of the battery metals sector in Western Canada by enhancing collaboration and educating stakeholders.

Support growth of the battery metals sector in by enhancing collaboration and educating stakeholders. Carbon Management Canada ($1,168,000)

Purchase and install new equipment to enhance its emission management technology validation facility where small- and medium-sized businesses can test, refine, and commercialize carbon capture products and technologies. This latest funding builds on PrairiesCan's previously announced funding of $1,573,500 , bringing total PrairiesCan funding to $2,741,500 .

Purchase and install new equipment to enhance its emission management technology validation facility where small- and medium-sized businesses can test, refine, and commercialize carbon capture products and technologies. This latest funding builds on PrairiesCan's previously announced funding of , bringing total PrairiesCan funding to . Pembina Institute ($752,112)

Establish a new Centre for Carbon Dioxide Removal based in Calgary which will provide resources and workshops to advance a market for innovative technologies that remove carbon dioxide directly from the atmosphere.

Establish a new Centre for Carbon Dioxide Removal based in which will provide resources and workshops to advance a market for innovative technologies that remove carbon dioxide directly from the atmosphere. Petroleum Technology Alliance Canada ($400,000)

Provide technical, business and marketing support to help businesses in Alberta export their clean technology innovations to international markets.

Associated links

Stay connected

Follow PrairiesCan on Twitter and LinkedIn

Toll-Free Number: 1-888-338-9378

TTY (telecommunications device for the hearing impaired): 1-877-303-3388

SOURCE Prairies Economic Development Canada

Contacts: Kyle Allen, Director of Communications,Bureau du ministre des Affaires du Nord et ministre responsable de PrairiesCan et de CanNor, [email protected]; Rohit Sandhu, Communications Manager, Prairies Economic Development Canada, [email protected]