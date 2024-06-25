Over $3.9 million of PrairiesCan funding to support entrepreneurs in six Manitoba communities

WINNIPEG, MB, June 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Diversity is one of Canada's greatest strengths, and that couldn't be more true in Manitoba. Our economy gains when entrepreneurs from diverse backgrounds have a strong foundation to grow their businesses. By promoting growth and innovation in communities across the province, the Government of Canada is taking significant steps to help ensure Manitoba's entrepreneurs have access to key supports, and Indigenous businesses flourish.

Minister Vandal announces federal investment to support economic reconciliation and cultural diversity in Manitoba (CNW Group/Prairies Economic Development Canada)

Today, at Manitou a bi Bii daziigae at the RRC Polytech Exchange District campus, the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister for PrairiesCan, announced over $3.9 million for six projects across the province to help support economic development and inclusion in Manitoba.

These investments will attract tourists to Manitoba, create jobs, train people, assist Small- and Medium-sized Enterprises, and increase export sales. The organizations delivering these projects are located across Manitoba: Westman Immigrant Services in Brandon, Swampy Cree Tribal Council Inc. communities, Atoskiwin Training and Employment Centre on Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation, National Indigenous Residential School Museum in Portage la Prairie and RRC Polytech and Indigenous Tourism Manitoba in Winnipeg.

Investments in the projects are supported through the Community Economic Development and Diversification Program (CEDD), Regional Innovations Ecosystem Program (RIE), Tourism Growth Program (TGP), and Tourism Relief Fund (TRF). PrairiesCan administers all four federal programs in Manitoba.

Quotes

"Our government is committed to creating economic opportunities and ensuring everyone gets a fair shake. By making strategic investments that support Indigenous entrepreneurship and communities, we open up new opportunities. Today's investments will provide training and mentorship, assist entrepreneurs to take risks, and help businesses grow."

–The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister for PrairiesCan

"Creating opportunities to advance Indigenous entrepreneurship is a role that RRC Polytech must play as we continue to support student success in Manitoba. Lifelong learning is second nature and something we pass down from generation to generation. Mittohnee Pogo'otah (Mittohnee) is such a lesson, one my father learned in his youth from an older member of our community on a hunting trip. It means 'If you are going to do it, do it right. If you don't know how to do it right, learn how.' This is where we can bring together the discipline and innovation to learn how. Through Mittohnee, we will create the space and provide the right resources and mentorship to help transform the business ideas Indigenous students develop in the classroom, into successful ventures that can positively impact their community. This is a uniquely Manitoba example of economic reconciliation in action, and with support from Prairies Economic Development Canada, the Province of Manitoba, TD Canada Trust, and Canada Life, RRC Polytech will be the first post-secondary institution to offer this unique initiative here in the province."

–Jamie Wilson, Vice-President, Indigenous Strategy, Research and Business Development, RRC Polytech

"Thanks to the partnership with PrairiesCan and the Tourism Relief Fund, the Indigenous-owned and operated National Indigenous Residential School Museum supports tourism for Long Plain First Nation and Portage la Prairie, while playing an important educational role in visitors' reconciliation journeys. This essential support was an important step in PrairiesCan's ongoing commitment to truth and reconciliation, as we continue to advance our vision for the museum and offer a powerful and authentic visitor experience."

–Chief David Meeches, Long Plain First Nation



"The Westman Region has seen unprecedented levels of immigrant and international student growth. With prior professional expertise, unique industry experience, and broad international exposure, many of these individuals have aspirations of starting their own business. While these newcomers have significant potential, additional support is needed to increase their understanding of local regulations or available resources to start or grow their business. With the investment from PrairiesCan, the new Entrepreneurship Hub located in downtown Brandon can bridge this gap by connecting these individuals to training, mentorship, networking opportunities, and additional community resources. This initiative will also support an ecosystem to connect new immigrant entrepreneurs and established local business, which will strengthen the economic fabric of our region."

–Enver Naidoo, Chief Executive Officer, Westman Immigrant Services

"Indigenous Tourism Manitoba expresses its gratitude for the support extended by PrairiesCan. This financial assistance will help develop a comprehensive Manitoba Indigenous tourism strategy for the next five years, create an Indigenous tour guide training curriculum, and establish collaborative partnerships with Indigenous communities to enhance visitors' participation at their annual events."

–Holly Courchene, Chief Executive Officer, Indigenous Tourism Manitoba

Quick facts

The Community Economic Development and Diversification Program (CEDD), aims to generate sustainable, inclusive economic growth and help communities in Alberta , Saskatchewan , and Manitoba to fully participate in and benefit from economic opportunities.





, , and to fully participate in and benefit from economic opportunities. Through the Regional Innovation Ecosystems (RIE) program, the Government of Canada makes targeted investments in not-for-profit organizations that support businesses in priority sectors to innovate, grow and compete globally. RIE is open to not-for-profit organizations that support businesses, innovators, and entrepreneurs, for start-up, growth, productivity, technology commercialization, technology adoption, export, and investment attraction.





makes targeted investments in not-for-profit organizations that support businesses in priority sectors to innovate, grow and compete globally. RIE is open to not-for-profit organizations that support businesses, innovators, and entrepreneurs, for start-up, growth, productivity, technology commercialization, technology adoption, export, and investment attraction. The Tourism Growth Program (TGP) aims to help Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities, small and medium-sized businesses, and non-profit organizations to develop local tourism products and experiences that position Canada as an all-seasons destination of choice for domestic and international travellers.





as an all-seasons destination of choice for domestic and international travellers. The Tourism Relief Fund (TRF) supported tourism businesses and organizations to adapt their operations to meet public health requirements while investing in products and services to facilitate their future growth. Applications for this fund are no longer being accepted.

Backgrounder

The Government of Canada is investing $3,923,289 to support six (6) projects in Manitoba. The combined investments will support economic development, entrepreneurship, and inclusive growth in Manitoba.

Community Economic Development and Diversification Program (CEDD) – Investment of $1,749,289

Through the CEDD Program, PrairiesCan makes targeted investments that aim to generate sustainable, inclusive economic growth and help communities in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba to fully participate in and benefit from economic opportunities. Three Manitoba recipients of this funding were announced today:

Atoskiwin Training and Employment Centre ($500,000) – Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation

Increase trades training and green housing supply for Northern Manitoba First Nations.

Increase trades training and green housing supply for Northern Manitoba First Nations. Swampy Cree Tribal Council Inc. ( $81,119 ) – Opaskwayak Cree Nation

Increase Economic Prosperity for Northern Manitoba Indigenous Communities

Increase Economic Prosperity for Northern Manitoba Indigenous Communities Westman Immigrant Services ($1,168,170) – Brandon

Develop an entrepreneurial capacity building hub to support newcomers in western Manitoba .

Regional Innovations Ecosystem Program (RIE) – Investment of $1,500,000

Through the RIE program, the Government of Canada makes targeted investments in not-for-profit organizations that support businesses in priority sectors to innovate, grow and compete globally. RIE is open to not-for-profit organizations that support businesses, innovators, and entrepreneurs, for start-up, growth, productivity, technology commercialization, technology adoption, and export and investment attraction. Project funding announced today:

RRC Polytech ($1,500,000) – Winnipeg

Establish Indigenous-led entrepreneurship incubator and accelerator.

Tourism Growth Program (TGP) – Investment of $277,500

The TGP aims to help Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities, small and medium-sized businesses, and non-profit organizations to develop local tourism products and experiences that position Canada as an all-seasons destination of choice for domestic and international travellers. Project funding announced today:

Indigenous Tourism Manitoba ($277,500) – Winnipeg

Support the growth of the Indigenous Tourism industry in Manitoba .

Tourism Relief Fund (TRF) – Investment of ($396,500)

The TRF supported tourism businesses and organizations to adapt their operations to meet public health requirements while investing in products and services to facilitate their future growth. Applications for this fund are no longer being accepted. Project funding announced today:

National Indigenous Residential School Museum ($396,500) – Portage La Prairie

Create an Indigenous Residential School Tourism Experience in Manitoba .

Associated links

Stay connected

Follow PrairiesCan on Twitter and LinkedIn

Toll-Free Number: 1-888-338-9378

TTY (telecommunications device for the hearing impaired): 1-877-303-3388

SOURCE Prairies Economic Development Canada

Chris Minaker, Director, Policy, Planning and External Relation, Prairies Economic Development Canada, [email protected], 204-430-3272