Minister Valdez concludes successful visit to the Philippines to strengthen bilaterial relations

OTTAWA, ON, July 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Earlier this week, the Honourable Rechie Valdez, Minister of Small Business and the first Filipina Cabinet minister and member of Parliament in Canada's history, concluded her official visit to the Philippines, marking 75 years of strong bilateral relations between the two nations. Minister Valdez took part in productive bilateral engagements with Filipino government officials, women community leaders, entrepreneurship organizations, and leaders in the small business and start-up communities. She advanced discussions on strengthening bilateral economic ties and highlighted opportunities for further cooperation on supporting small businesses in both countries, as well as in the Filipino-Canadian community.

Minister Valdez met with her Filipino counterpart, Undersecretary Cristina A. Roque of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise Development Group of the Department of Trade and Industry, and with Robert Bastillo, President and CEO of Small Business Corporation. They discussed their respective approaches to supporting the growth and innovation of small and medium-sized enterprises (SME). During the meeting, Minister Valdez also showcased Proto, a Canadian start-up that is using artificial intelligence to transform Filipino government agencies' service delivery to people.

The Minister also met with executives from the Asian Development Bank to discuss Canadian leadership in supporting the region's economic and social development, including through the recently announced Canadian Climate and Nature Fund for Private Sector in Asia agreement, which will help support private sector companies in the region in reducing pollution, transitioning to low-carbon options and improving climate resilience.

Minister Valdez engaged with StartUp Village, a Filipino incubator that is collaborating with the DMZ at Toronto Metropolitan University to support Canadian and Filipino start-ups in expanding into each other's dynamic markets.

The Minister met with women-led SMEs and women leaders to discuss the challenges and opportunities that exist for women in the entrepreneurial ecosystem and in politics. She spoke about how more women can be encouraged to enter these spaces, sharing and reflecting on her personal experience as a small business owner. She also connected with women entrepreneurs who were supported through Canadian international development funding to start their businesses.

Minister Valdez held bilateral discussions with the Indo-Pacific Agriculture and Agri-Food Office (IPAAO) in Manila, during which they explored opportunities to support Canadian and Filipino SMEs in the agriculture, agri-food and seafood industries. The IPAAO, which was established through the Government of Canada's Indo-Pacific Strategy, focuses on supporting Canadian agriculture and agri-food businesses in exporting to fast-growing consumer markets in Asia, including the Philippines.

"The relationship between Canada and the Philippines has never been stronger, and this was evident during my visit. As we celebrate 75 years of bilateral relations between our great nations this year, we will continue to work together on our shared priorities of creating more growth opportunities for small and medium-sized businesses and cultivating strong people-to-people ties for Filipinos abroad and in Canada. I am both proud and honoured to be Canada's first Filipina Cabinet minister and member of Parliament, and I am committed to being a strong voice for the nearly one million Filipino Canadians who call Canada home."

– The Honourable Rechie Valdez, Minister of Small Business

