Minister Valdez announces federal support for crisis hotlines responding to gender-based violence in Newfoundland and Labrador

ST. JOHN'S, NL, Aug. 4, 2026 /CNW/ -- Crisis hotlines are a vital lifeline for people experiencing gender-based violence, providing immediate access to information, safety planning, referrals, and emotional support.

Today, the Honourable Rechie Valdez, Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism), alongside the Honourable Lela Evans, Minister of Women and Gender Equality for Newfoundland and Labrador, and the Honourable Joanne Thompson, Minister of Fisheries and Member of Parliament for St. John's East, announced $700,000 over 5 years in renewed federal support for Newfoundland and Labrador to strengthen crisis hotline services across the province.

This investment will help ensure that victims and survivors of gender-based violence, and their families, can continue to access timely, effective and trauma-informed support when they need it most. In those critical moments, a crisis hotline is more than a service; it can be a lifeline.

Building on Newfoundland and Labrador's existing investments in crisis hotline services, this funding strengthens federal and provincial collaboration to deliver coordinated, accessible support that reflects the unique needs of communities across the province.

Behind every call is a person seeking safety, support or guidance. Continued federal, provincial and territorial collaboration is helping to ensure these essential services remain available so that those impacted can access compassionate support when they need it most.

Today's funding is part of the Government of Canada's $31 million commitment over five years, with $6.2 million ongoing, to renew federal funding for provincial and territorial crisis hotlines across the country. It also complements the $607.4 million federal investment over four years, beginning in 2027-2028, to continue implementing the National Action Plan to End Gender-based Violence through renewed bilateral agreements with provinces and territories.

Quotes

"Supporting victims and survivors of gender-based violence, and their families, means making sure help is there the moment it's needed. Across Canada, crisis hotlines are a critical connection to safety, support and trusted information. Through this investment, we are strengthening these essential services in every province and territory and supporting frontline organizations so that no matter where someone lives, they can access support when they need it most."

The Honourable Rechie Valdez, Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism)

"For someone facing violence, abuse, overwhelming fear or isolation, the voice on the other end of the phone can be the difference between facing a crisis alone and finding a path toward safety, hope, and healing. Investing in crisis hotlines is an investment in people, ensuring that trained professionals are available to listen without judgement, provide compassionate support, and help navigate complex and often dangerous situations. Crisis helplines also help remove barriers to accessing assistance, particularly for those living in rural, remote, and underserved communities, where other services may not be immediately available."

The Honourable Lela Evans, Minister of Women and Gender Equality, Newfoundland and Labrador

"Crisis hotlines provide an essential connection to support for people experiencing gender-based violence, especially in a province where distance and geography can make accessing services more difficult. Every call answered is an opportunity to help someone find safety, information, and support. Strengthening these services means more people in Newfoundland and Labrador and across Canada can access compassionate support when they need it most."

The Honourable Joanne Thompson, Minister of Fisheries and Member of Parliament for St. John's East, Newfoundland and Labrador

Quick facts

Women and Gender Equality Canada is investing $223.4 million over five years, starting in 2026-2027, with $44.7 million ongoing, to strengthen federal action on gender-based violence. This funding will enable ongoing funding for initiatives addressing gender-based violence, including crisis hotlines.

Today's announcement builds on the $700,000 provided to Newfoundland and Labrador by the federal government in 2023 to respond to increased demand for crisis hotline services during the COVID-19 pandemic. Between 2022 and 2025, organizations across Canada answered more than 761,000 calls, underscoring the essential nature of these services and the continued need for this investment.

Between 2018 to 2024, police-reported intimate partner violence increased by 14%.

In 2024, 78% of victims of police-reported intimate partner violence were women and girls.

42% of women who were killed in 2024 were killed by their spouse or partner, up from 32% in 2023.

Every 48 hours in Canada, a woman or girl is killed because of gender-based violence. Where information is known, men are the majority of those accused.

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SOURCE Women and Gender Equality Canada

Contacts: Erin Quevillon, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism), 819-661-2374, [email protected]; Media Relations, Women and Gender Equality Canada, 819-420-6530, [email protected]