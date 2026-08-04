/R E P E A T -- Media advisory - Minister Valdez to announce federal support for crisis hotlines responding to gender-based violence in Newfoundland and Labrador/

ST. JOHN'S, NL, July 30, 2026 /CNW/ -- The Honourable Rechie Valdez, Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism), alongside the Honourable Joanne Thompson, member of Parliament for St. John's East and the Honourable Lela Evans, Minister of Women and Gender Equality, Newfoundland and Labrador, will announce renewed support for crisis hotlines responding to gender-based violence in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Date: August 4, 2026 Time: 9:30 AM ADT Location: Alt Hotel St. John's (Cyan Room)

125 Walter Street

St. John's, Newfoundland

AIC 5X4

Notes for media: Members of the media who wish to attend this event in-person or virtually must register by 7:30 AM ADT on August 4, 2026, by emailing [email protected].

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SOURCE Women and Gender Equality Canada

Contacts: Erin Quevillon, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism), 819-661-2374, [email protected]; Media Relations, Women and Gender Equality Canada, 819-420-6530, [email protected]