Media advisory - Minister Valdez announces federal support for crisis hotlines responding to gender-based violence in Newfoundland and Labrador

Media advisory - Minister Valdez announces federal support for crisis hotlines responding to gender-based violence in Newfoundland and LabradorFrançais
News provided byWomen and Gender Equality Canada
Jul 30, 2026, 15:07 ET
ST. JOHN'S, NL, July 30, 2026 /CNW/ -- The Honourable Rechie Valdez, Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism), alongside the Honourable Joanne Thompson, member of Parliament for St. John's East and the Honourable Lela Evans, Minister of Women and Gender Equality, Newfoundland and Labrador, will announce renewed support for crisis hotlines responding to gender-based violence in Newfoundland and Labrador.
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Date:
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August 4, 2026
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Time:
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9:00 AM ADT
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Location:
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Alt Hotel St. John's (Cyan Room)
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125 Walter Street
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St. John's, Newfoundland
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AIC 5X4
Notes for media: Members of the media who wish to attend this event in-person or virtually must register by 7:30 AM ADT on August 4, 2026, by emailing [email protected].
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SOURCE Women and Gender Equality Canada
Contacts: Erin Quevillon, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism), 819-661-2374, [email protected]; Media Relations, Women and Gender Equality Canada, 819-420-6530, [email protected]
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