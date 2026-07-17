Minister Valdez announces more than $1.4 million to help prevent human trafficking and support survivors across Canada

HALIFAX, NS, July 17, 2026 /CNW/ -- Human trafficking is a serious crime that violates human rights and takes away the freedom, safety and dignity of those affected. Women and girls are disproportionately affected by this form of gender-based violence, with survivors facing lasting impacts that extend to their families and communities.

Today, the Honourable Rechie Valdez, Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism), and Shannon Miedema, Member of Parliament for Halifax, announced more than $1.4 million for six organizations to strengthen supports for victims and survivors of human trafficking, and advance community-driven prevention efforts.

This investment will help organizations to deliver critical services that support victims and survivors, prevent human trafficking, and strengthen communities across Canada. Funding will support the following organizations:

Association for New Canadians (St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador) is receiving $219,848 for their project SEA for Youth.

(St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador) is receiving $219,848 for their project Covenant House Vancouver (Vancouver, British Columbia) is receiving $250,000 for their project Increasing CHV's Capacity to Serve Trafficked Youth, Phase II .

(Vancouver, British Columbia) is receiving $250,000 for their project . Hiatus House (Windsor, Ontario) is receiving $387,180 for their project Professionals Working with Survivors of Human Trafficking.

(Windsor, Ontario) is receiving $387,180 for their project Ma Mawi Wi Chi Itata Centre Inc. (Winnipeg, Manitoba) is receiving an additional federal investment of $105,550 for their project EmpowerMen – Engaging men and boys to prevent sexual exploitation and sex trafficking .

(Winnipeg, Manitoba) is receiving an additional federal investment of $105,550 for their project . Nova Scotia Native Women's Association (Millbrook, Nova Scotia) is receiving $210,450 for their project Gender-Based Violence from Human Trafficking to MMIWG: Removing the Silos.

(Millbrook, Nova Scotia) is receiving $210,450 for their project YWCA Halifax (Halifax, Nova Scotia) is receiving $245,000 for their project Coordinated Alignment to Support Exit 2.0.

Building a safe Canada means ensuring everyone can live free from violence, coercion, and exploitation. By investing in these community organizations, the Government of Canada is strengthening local efforts to prevent human trafficking, exploitation, support victims and survivors, and build communities where women and girls are safe and empowered to succeed.

Quotes

"Survivors are at the heart of our efforts to end human trafficking. Today's investment will strengthen front-line organizations to improve access to culturally safe, coordinated, and survivor-centered services. By working together with victims and survivors, front-line organizations, Indigenous partners, and communities, we're building a Canada where everyone can live in safety, dignity, and free from human trafficking and exploitation."

The Honourable Rechie Valdez, Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism)

"We recognize the extraordinary courage and perseverance of victims and survivors of human trafficking across Canada. They deserve a justice system that responds to their needs and puts their safety and dignity first. With the recent passage of the Bail and Sentencing Reform Act and the Protecting Victims Act, the Government of Canada is delivering on its promises to make stricter bail and sentencing laws for human trafficking, better protect victims and survivors, and ensure abusers face the full force of the law. Today's investment builds on the ongoing work by the provincial, territorial, and community partners whose collaboration helped make these reforms stronger."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, P.C., K.C., M.P.

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

"Human trafficking is a heinous, dehumanizing crime -- one that needs to be fully eradicated from our society. Fortunately, our government is focused on making that happen, alongside key community partners like the YWCA Halifax that are producing essential, survivor-first supports with local, on-the-ground expertise. Today, we're supporting these organizations and ensuring they have the funding required to advance this critical mission."

Shannon Miedema, Member of Parliament for Halifax

Quick facts

Consistent with previous findings, between 2014 and 2024, the vast majority (93%) of identified victims of police-reported human trafficking were women and girls. Nearly two-thirds (63%) of these victims were under 25 years old.

Women and Gender Equality Canada continues to strengthen federal action on gender-based violence with $223.4 million over five years, including $44.7 million in ongoing funding, to advance the vision of a Canada free from gender-based violence.The Gender-based Violence (GBV) Program helps community organizations across the country to provide support to at-risk or underserved populations.

Between 2024 and 2026, WAGE funded over 40 projects that advanced initiatives to stop human trafficking and sex exploitation. Those projects engaged over 450 partners, produced over 600 resources, and directly impacted more than 1,700 people, the majority of which were at-risk of human trafficking, or survivors of human trafficking.

In 2024-2025, the GBV Program reached over 90,000 people, contributed to the development of 2,200 resources, and strengthened or established over 1,400 partnerships and collaborations across the country.

The National Strategy to Combat Human Trafficking, led by Public Safety Canada, is a whole-of-government plan to address human trafficking. The renewal of the National Strategy is underway, informed by national engagement sessions.

From 2020-2025, as part of the National Strategy to Combat Human Trafficking, WAGE provided over $15 million to support at-risk populations and survivors of human trafficking. Projects funded under WAGE's Human trafficking Initiative have supported the implementation and testing of prevention and intervention initiatives through activities such as workshops, webinars, community engagement, and curriculum development, reaching nearly 2,000 individuals.

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SOURCE Women and Gender Equality Canada

Contacts: Ruth Mekonnen, Acting Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism), 819-360-0557, [email protected]; Media Relations, Women and Gender Equality Canada, [email protected], 819-420-6530