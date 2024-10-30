Minister Valdez announces agreement to deliver health innovations to First Nations communities

TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - The federal government is committed to helping small and medium-sized businesses bring their innovations to life from coast to coast to coast and ensuring that people can benefit from their creative ideas and solutions.

Today, the Honourable Rechie Valdez, Minister of Small Business, announced that the First Nations Health Authority (FNHA) will join the Coordinated Accessible National (CAN) Health Network. This partnership will enable FNHA to deliver health care innovations developed by small and medium-sized businesses to over 200 First Nations communities across British Columbia.

Through the federal government's $42 million investment, the CAN Health Network is connecting small businesses delivering medical innovations with hospitals and health care providers, which gives these providers market-ready solutions to address health care challenges.

For health tech entrepreneurs, this initiative provides the tools and connections needed to access the Canadian health care market. Through the CAN Health Network, they can test their innovations, connect with the government procurement process and access opportunities that help them scale and grow.

In the nearly five years since it launched, the network has successfully connected 74 Canadian businesses working in health technology with different orders of government across the country. This initiative is enabling entrepreneurs across Canada to grow, all while strengthening our universal health care system by encouraging homegrown innovation.

Quotes

"By investing in the CAN Health Network, our government is simultaneously helping small and medium-sized businesses bring their innovative health care solutions to life and helping patients benefit from these groundbreaking technologies. With the First Nations Health Authority joining the CAN Health Network, First Nations communities across British Columbia will benefit from the latest Canadian health care innovations. Congratulations to both organizations for coming together."

– The Honourable Rechie Valdez, Minister of Small Business

"The addition of the First Nations Health Authority to the Network is an important step in honouring our commitment to expand our vision and mission across the country and to support Indigenous communities. Since its launch in 2019, and with the investment and support of the Government of Canada, the CAN Health Network has welcomed 42 leading health care operators, or "Edges," supported more than 74 companies, generated more than $550 million to date and created more than 2,000 jobs across the nation. With the support of Minister Valdez and the Government of Canada, the CAN Health Network unifies regions and leverages the diversity of individuals and organizations to lead the new health care economy."

– Dr. Dante Morra, Chair, CAN Health Network

"Joining the CAN Health Network enables the First Nations Health Authority to amplify First Nations voices in health care innovation. Through this partnership, we're increasing opportunities for First Nations–led approaches to enhancing access to health care. We are also helping to build the foundations for a system that is culturally safe, inclusive and respectful of First Nations peoples in British Columbia and Canada."

– Richard Jock, CEO, First Nations Health Authority

Quick facts

The Government of Canada has invested $42 million since 2019 to support the growth and expansion of the Coordinated Accessible National (CAN) Health Network.

has invested since 2019 to support the growth and expansion of the Coordinated Accessible National (CAN) Health Network. Since its launch, the CAN Health Network has grown to include 42 Edges. Edges are health care operators, including health authorities and organizations.

To date, the CAN Health Network has supported 74 innovative Canadian health care technology businesses.

Under the initiative, 92 commercialization projects have been rolled out.

As of March 2024 , 2,020 jobs have been created.

, 2,020 jobs have been created. The CAN Health Network has helped generate more than $550 million in revenue.

