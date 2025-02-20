MONTRÉAL, Feb. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - 2SLGBTQI+ entrepreneurs are a driving force in Canada's economy, with over 100,000 2SLGBTQI+-owned businesses employing more than 435,000 Canadians and generating over $22 billion in economic activity. Yet, they continue to face systemic barriers in starting and growing their businesses. In response to these challenges, the federal government worked with the 2SLGBTQI+ community to co-create Canada's first-ever 2SLGBTQI+ Entrepreneurship Program to foster an inclusive, diverse and resilient economy.

Today the Honourable Rechie Valdez, Minister of Small Business, along with the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, and Darrell Schuurman, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Canada's 2SLGBTQI+ Chamber of Commerce (CGLCC), announced 12 more non-profit organizations selected to receive a total of $2.8 million in funding through the 2SLGBTQI+ Entrepreneurship Program Ecosystem Fund:

Chambre de commerce LGBT du Québec, in partnership with Réseau Mentorat, Quebec

LOUD Business, British Columbia

Manitoba LGBT* Chamber of Commerce, Manitoba

Northern Mosaic Network, Northwest Territories

Ontario Gay and Lesbian Chamber of Commerce, Ontario

Pride PEI, in partnership with Music PEI, Prince Edward Island

Quadrangle NL, Newfoundland and Labrador

and Small Economy Works, Nunavut

Tourism Industry Association of the Yukon , in partnership with Yukonstruct and Inclusion Yukon, Yukon

, in partnership with Yukonstruct and Inclusion Yukon, Tribe Network, in partnership with UPlift Black, Atlantic Canada

True Wealth Society, in partnership with Sault Ste. Marie Innovation Centre, Ontario

UPlift Black, Ontario

This investment builds on the success of the 17 organizations previously announced to deliver the Ecosystem Fund, which aims to create a more equitable and thriving network for 2SLGBTQI+ entrepreneurs across Canada.

The 2SLGBTQI+ Ecosystem Fund is an $8 million program designed to strengthen resources and supports for 2SLGBTQI+ entrepreneurs. This program helps raise awareness of the unique challenges these entrepreneurs face and facilitates the development of a robust and interconnected ecosystem that will empower future generations of 2SLGBTQI+ leaders. The Ecosystem Fund is one part of the broader $25 million 2SLGBTQI+ Entrepreneurship Program.

Building a more inclusive economy means building a stronger economy. The 2SLGBTQI+ Entrepreneurship Program aligns with the federal government's broader commitment to fostering entrepreneurship among underrepresented groups, including women, Black, youth and Indigenous business owners. By providing all Canadians with the opportunity to pursue entrepreneurship, we are strengthening Canada's economy, creating high-quality, middle-class jobs and ensuring that our country remains competitive on the global stage.

Quotes

"2SLGBTQI+ entrepreneurs make invaluable contributions to our economy, creating over 435,000 jobs and driving innovation in their communities. Today's announcement that we're funding 12 more organizations through the Ecosystem Fund is another major step forward in creating a more inclusive economy for 2SLGBTQI+ entrepreneurs. Our government will continue to work alongside Canada's 2SLGBTQI+ Chamber of Commerce to ensure that every member of the 2SLGBQI+ community who has a dream of entrepreneurship has the support and resources they need to turn their dreams into reality."

– The Honourable Rechie Valdez, Minister of Small Business

"The federal government is proud to support 2SLGBTQI+ entrepreneurs, who are key players in our economy. With this $2.8 million investment, 12 non-profit organizations serving 2SLGBTQI+ entrepreneurs, including the Chambre de commerce LGBT du Québec, can continue building a more inclusive and prosperous Canadian economy, here in Laurier–Sainte-Marie and across the country. By supporting people in the 2SLGBTQI+ community going into business, we are making our economy more competitive and creating good jobs."

– The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"We are excited to announce the second round of Ecosystem Fund recipients. This funding will address gaps identified during the first round, providing essential support to organizations across the country, including those in every province and territory. It strengthens the capacity of the 2SLGBTQI+ entrepreneurial ecosystem and ensures a more inclusive environment for entrepreneurs from all backgrounds."

– Darrell Schuurman, Co-Founder and CEO of the CGLCC

Quick facts

There are more than 100,000 2SLGBTQI+-owned and -operated businesses in Canada . They generate over $22 billion in economic activity and employ over 435,000 Canadians.

. They generate over in economic activity and employ over 435,000 Canadians. The Knowledge Hub and Ecosystem Fund are two key components of the $25 million 2SLGBTQI+ Entrepreneurship Program, which is funded by the federal government and administered by Canada's 2SLGBTQI+ Chamber of Commerce (CGLCC).

2SLGBTQI+ Entrepreneurship Program, which is funded by the federal government and administered by 2SLGBTQI+ Chamber of Commerce (CGLCC). Recipient organizations of the Ecosystem Fund will deliver workshops, one-on-one coaching and webinars to help 2SLGBTQI+ entrepreneurs build their skills; networking and market events to better connect entrepreneurship communities; trade missions to help businesses export and expand into new markets; and educational workshops to help businesses prioritize inclusion and diversity and become Rainbow Registered. One project will also help aspiring Indigenous 2SLGBTQI+ entrepreneurs enter the food and agriculture sectors.

The 12 organizations announced today will receive $2.8 million of the $8 million available through the Ecosystem Fund.

of the available through the Ecosystem Fund. The CGLCC is a national non-profit organization with a vision to drive 2SLGBTQI+ social change through economic empowerment. Its core mission is to contribute to a thriving and inclusive Canadian economy by promoting economic growth and prosperity for 2SLGBTQI+ businesses, in particular through supplier diversity certification, capacity building and development opportunities, mentorship, and global trade opportunities.

Launched on August 28, 2022 , the Federal 2SLGBTQI+ Action Plan aims to advance rights and equality for Two-Spirit, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and intersex people, as well as other sexually and gender diverse people, in Canada .

, the Federal 2SLGBTQI+ Action Plan aims to advance rights and equality for Two-Spirit, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and intersex people, as well as other sexually and gender diverse people, in . The 2SLGBTQI+ Entrepreneurship Program is a $25 million investment that includes the following: The Business Scale-Up program builds the CGLCC's capacity to help 2SLGBTQI+ entrepreneurs across Canada start or grow their businesses through a national mentorship program, improving access to corporate procurement opportunities and helping entrepreneurs and businesses become export ready. The Ecosystem Fund helps not-for-profit business-support organizations support 2SLGBTQI+ entrepreneurs in developing business-planning skills and accessing entrepreneurial tools and learning resources. The Knowledge Hub conducts research and collects data to create a clearer picture of the entrepreneurship landscape for the 2SLGBTQI+ community and of the challenges its members face.

investment that includes the following: The Women Entrepreneurship Strategy (WES) is a nearly $7 billion investment that includes the following: The Women Entrepreneurship Loan Fund is enabling existing women-focused loan programs to provide additional affordable microloans to women entrepreneurs. The WES Inclusive Women Venture Capital Initiative seeks to broaden access to funding and build a more inclusive venture capital environment for Canadian women. The WES Ecosystem Fund is helping remove barriers to the support networks and deliver the resources that women entrepreneurs need to start up, scale up and access new markets. The Women Entrepreneurship Knowledge Hub has brought together 10 regional hubs, over 300 organizations and thousands of women entrepreneurs to create a more inclusive and supportive environment to grow women's entrepreneurship in Canada .

investment that includes the following: The Black Entrepreneurship Program (BEP) is a partnership between the Government of Canada , Black-led business organizations, post-secondary or other accredited educational institutions, and financial institutions. It has three components: The $100 million BEP Ecosystem Fund provides funding to not-for-profit Black-led organizations across the country to deliver mentorship, business training and financial planning services to businesses. To date, it has funded 43 organizations. The $165 million Black Entrepreneurship Loan Fund, delivered by the Federation of African Canadian Economics (FACE), provides loans of up to $250,000 to Black business owners and entrepreneurs. The $5 million Black Entrepreneurship Knowledge Hub conducts qualitative and quantitative research and collects data on the state of Black entrepreneurship in Canada to help identify Black entrepreneurs' barriers to success as well as opportunities for growth. Carleton University and the Dream Legacy Foundation have partnered to establish the Knowledge Hub.

, Black-led business organizations, post-secondary or other accredited educational institutions, and financial institutions. It has three components:

Stay connected

Follow Canada Business on social media.

X (Twitter): @canadabusiness | Facebook: Canada Business | Instagram: @cdnbusiness

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Contacts: Callie Franson, Senior Communications Advisor and Issues Manager, Office of the Minister of Small Business, [email protected], 613-297-5766; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, [email protected]