KING-HANTS, NS, March 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Canadians deserve to age with dignity. That comes down to choice, to affordability, to inclusion, and to community. The New Horizons for Seniors Program (NHSP) creates those opportunities for seniors to be more connected, supported and active members of their communities.

Today, Canada's Minister of Seniors, Joanne Thompson, concluded her visit to Nova Scotia where she announced an investment of up to $149,447 for up to 8 community-based projects in King-Hants.

These projects will help seniors stay active, informed and socially connected in their community. This funding was awarded through the most recent call for proposals for community-based projects through the New Horizons for Seniors Program.

As part of the 2024–25 NHSP Community-based call for proposals, organizations were encouraged to apply for funding to deliver projects that support the national priorities for this cycle. These included:

supporting healthy aging;

preventing senior abuse;

celebrating diversity and promoting inclusion; and

supporting financial security.

The NHSP funds a wide variety of projects, such as online computer classes, financial literacy and fraud prevention education, meal deliveries, and the purchase of equipment to help keep seniors informed, connected and engaged.

"Seniors deserve to live life to the fullest as they age with dignity. These New Horizons for Seniors Program projects in King-Hants will help local seniors stay healthy, social, and connected."

– Minister of Seniors, Joanne Thompson

"I'm thrilled to see these eight organizations in Kings-Hants receive funding through the New Horizons for Seniors Program. This overall investment of nearly $150,000 will directly support seniors and the various community organizations they are involved with, ensuring they remain active, engaged, and connected within our communities. These projects, ranging from an installation of a new walking track in Centreville to removing barriers to transportation for seniors in West Hants, will make a tangible difference in the lives of seniors across Kings-Hants, and I thank Minister Thompson for her continued commitment to supporting our senior population."

– Kody Blois, Member of Parliament for King-Hants

Seniors are one of Canada's fastest-growing population groups. They will represent almost 25% of the population by 2057 and could reach close to 11 million people within 15 years.





fastest-growing population groups. They will represent almost 25% of the population by 2057 and could reach close to 11 million people within 15 years. The New Horizons for Seniors Program Community-based stream invests in projects that help seniors stay active and engaged in their communities. Organizations are eligible to receive up to $25,000 in grant funding.





in grant funding. Program funding supports projects that address one or more of the program's five objectives: promoting volunteering among seniors and other generations, engaging seniors through the mentoring of others, expanding awareness of elder abuse, supporting social participation and inclusion of seniors and providing capital assistance for new and existing community projects and programs for seniors.





Project proposals are targeted to vulnerable senior populations, including Indigenous seniors, seniors with disabilities, members of racialized and newcomer groups, members of 2SLGBTQI+ communities, low-income seniors, veterans, members of official language minority communities and people who primarily speak languages other than English or French.





Since its inception in 2004, the program has funded over 40,000 local projects and broader reaching initiatives in hundreds of communities across Canada with the Government of Canada investing more than $850 million .





with the Government of investing more than . Every year, organizations are invited to apply for NHSP Community-based funding through a call for proposals. The projects announced today were approved as part of the 2024–25 call for proposals that was launched on August 1, 2024 , and closed on September 12, 2024 .

