The Government of Canada supports National Acadian Day community celebrations

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage, has confirmed $250,000 in federal funding for community celebrations to mark National Acadian Day in 2024. This investment will support dozens of free activities during which Acadians can come together to express their pride and celebrate their cultural identity.

The Government of Canada recognizes the importance of highlighting the contribution of the Acadian people to Canada's cultural fabric. Funding for the August 15 celebrations and the financial support for the organization of the 7th World Acadian Congress demonstrate the government's commitment to the vitality of Francophone minority communities.

Eligible organizations will have the opportunity to respond to the call for proposals, which will be issued in January 2024.

Quotes

"The activities that take place on National Acadian Day allow us to celebrate Acadian culture and highlight the richness, vitality and many achievements of the Acadian people. This recognition is important, and we will continue to work to ensure funding for the August 15 celebrations for years to come."

—The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage

Quick Facts

The Congrès mondial acadien (World Acadian Congress—CMA) is an international Acadian cultural gathering held every five years in a different community. The 7th CMA will take place from August 10 to 18, 2024, in the Acadian communities of Clare and Argyle in southwestern Nova Scotia.

In August 2022, the Government of Canada announced $4.6 million in funding to support the organization of the CMA. Of this amount, $2.8 million will come from the Department of Canadian Heritage's Development of Official-Language Communities Program.

Related Products

Associated Links

