Isha Khan is reappointed as Director and CEO of the Canadian Museum for Human Rights for a five-year term, effective August 17, 2025

GATINEAU, QC, March 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage, announced the reappointment of Isha Khan as Director and CEO of the Canadian Museum for Human Rights (CMHR) for a five-year term, beginning August 17, 2025.

Ms. Khan, a Winnipeg native, was first appointed as Director and CEO of the CMHR in 2020. Under her leadership, the CMHR has made significant strides over the past five years to strengthen its commitment to equity and inclusion, expand community engagement initiatives, and advance reconciliation efforts with Indigenous communities.

A dedicated advocate for human rights, Ms. Khan has spent her career championing inclusion and equality across the private, public, and non-profit sectors. As a human rights lawyer, she has worked tirelessly to combat discrimination and promote systemic change, bringing an incredible breadth of knowledge and experience to the Museum's executive leadership team.

Before joining the CMHR, she served as Executive Director and Senior Counsel of the Manitoba Human Rights Commission, where she led efforts for nearly a decade to educate the public, address systemic inequalities and uphold human rights in the province.

Ms. Khan is an active member of her community and has served on the board of directors for several key institutions throughout her career. She is currently an Executive Committee Member of the International Network of Museums for Peace and a member of the Law Society of Manitoba's Equity Committee. Previously, she was Chair of the Board of Directors for United Way Winnipeg and President of the Manitoba Council of Administrative Tribunals. She has also chaired the Review Tribunal on Canada Pension Plan disability benefits.

The Canadian Museum for Human Rights, located in Winnipeg, opened in September 2014. It is a Crown corporation within the Canadian Heritage portfolio.

Quotes

"Congratulations to Isha Khan on her reappointment as Director and CEO of the Canadian Museum for Human Rights! Ms. Khan is a dedicated leader with a deep commitment to advancing human rights. Over the past five years, she has worked tirelessly to ensure that the Museum upholds the highest standards of diversity, equity and respect. I am pleased to announce her return for another term, where she will continue building on this important work. As protections for human rights around the world are weakening, Canada will always stand firmly on the side of dignity and justice. This museum is a representation of our commitment. I am confident that under her leadership, the Museum will continue to inspire Canadians and deepen our national conversation on human rights."

—The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage

Quick Facts

The Canadian Museum for Human Rights in Winnipeg is the first museum solely dedicated to the evolution, celebration and future of human rights. Its mandate is to explore the subject of human rights, with special, but not exclusive, reference to Canada. It also aims to enhance the public's understanding of human rights, promote respect for others, and encourage reflection and dialogue.

Canada's national museums are governed by the Museums Act, which was passed into law in 1990. Under the Act, the Director is appointed by the Board of Trustees, with the approval of the Governor in Council.

Associated Links

