Minister St-Onge announces the first two national recipients of the Community Sport for All Initiative

The investment will help kick-start accessible local organized sports and remove barriers to participation in sport programming. The full list of national-level organizations recipients will be announced this summer.

OTTAWA, ON, June 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Removing barriers and increasing sport participation for underrepresented populations is a priority for the Government of Canada.

To support organized sport at the community level, the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec, and Adam van Koeverden, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Health and to the Minister of Sport, announced today the first two national-level organizations receiving funding from the Community Sport for All initiative: Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities ($6,858,000) and KidSport Canada ($4,430,000).

Community-based groups will be invited to submit their proposals to Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities to receive funding for their community-level projects. Through KidSport Canada's regular grant program, community sport organizations will receive funding to assist families in need with their children's registration fees in community sport programs. Funding will be distributed to community-based groups as soon as this summer. Proposed activities will address barriers to participation in sport, particularly among Black, Indigenous, racialized, 2SLGBTQQIA+, low-income and newcomer populations as well as people living with disabilities.

It is important to note that Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities and KidSport Canada are the first two national-level funding recipients being announced. More opportunities for community-based groups to apply for funding will come soon as all national-level recipients will be announced this summer. The role of the national-level recipients is to redistribute funding to community-based groups.

As announced in Budget 2021, up to $80 million over two years will be distributed across the country. The investment will help kick-start accessible local organized sports and remove barriers to participation in sport programming.

Quotes

"Every Canadian should have access to quality sport and physical activity opportunities. With the Community Sport for All Initiative funding announced today, our government reiterates its commitment to building stronger and healthier communities across the country. The transformative power of sport plays an important role in achieving this goal. It builds self-esteem and leadership skills and allows people to grow and thrive—physically, emotionally and socially."

—The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec

"Canadians depend on physical activity and recreation for their physical and mental health, a sense of community, belonging and fun! But there are too many barriers and hurdles between some Canadians and their favourite activities. We are committed to supporting our neighbours' pursuit of their healthiest, happiest lifestyles—and these investments support those goals."

—Adam van Koeverden, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Health and to the Minister of Sport

"Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities appreciates the incredible support from Sport Canada, which will help us continue to give kids across the country equal access to sport and recreation. Through our extensive national network of partners, we already have plans to disperse $1 million of this funding to equity-deserving groups in every province and territory by the end of June. In addition, Jumpstart is matching Sport Canada's investment with $6.8 million of its own funds so that, in total, we will help more than 1,000 organizations and up to 95,000 kids."

—Nadir Patel, Board Chairman, Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities

"KidSport Canada is grateful to Sport Canada and the Honourable Pascale St-Onge for recognizing our efforts to remove barriers for children who want to play sport. We envision a Canada where all children have the opportunity to participate in sport, because we know that it promotes their social skills, mental health, and physical well-being. The reality is that cost keeps one in three Canadian kids out of organized sport, especially kids from marginalized or remote communities. With 166 chapters across the nation, we provide grants to help cover their registration and equipment fees 'So All Kids Can Play!' Funding can be accessed through our KidSport grant program at: kidsportcanada.ca."

—Greg Ingalls, Chief Executive Offficer, KidSport Canada

Quick Facts

The Community Sport for All initiative seeks to rebuild and increase sport participation rates, particularly amongst Black, Indigenous, racialized, 2SLGBTQQIA+, low-income and newcomer populations, as well as people living with disabilities. Projects will adhere to the following principles:

Affordable : Projects will be delivered with minimal to no cost to participants.

: Projects will be delivered with minimal to no cost to participants. Results oriented : Projects will be delivered in such a way as to increase sport participation and retention of equity-deserving communities and, ultimately, drive behavioral change.

: Projects will be delivered in such a way as to increase sport participation and retention of equity-deserving communities and, ultimately, drive behavioral change. Focused on organized sport : While other activities may be included (such as movement skills development), the primary activity must be organized sport, and must adhere to safe sport practices.

: While other activities may be included (such as movement skills development), the primary activity must be organized sport, and must adhere to safe sport practices. Green : Delivery of the projects should produce minimal or positive environmental impact.

: Delivery of the projects should produce minimal or positive environmental impact. Accessible : Projects must be tailored to equity-deserving groups but need not be exclusionary and can be open to all, and should allow for a wide range of athletic ability.

: Projects must be tailored to equity-deserving groups but need not be exclusionary and can be open to all, and should allow for a wide range of athletic ability. Available: Projects should seek to be delivered in underserved communities and to achieve regional diversity.

Community-based groups are invited to contact Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities and KidSport Canada to learn how to submit their proposals to receive funding.

Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities is a national charity committed to ensuring kids in need have equal access to sport and recreation. With an extensive, national network of more than 1,000 grantees and 289 local chapters, Jumpstart helps eligible families cover the costs of registration, transportation, and equipment, and provides funding to selected organizations for recreational infrastructure and programming. Supported by the Canadian Tire Family of Companies, Jumpstart has provided more than two million opportunities for Canadian kids to get in the game since 2005.

KidSport is a national not-for-profit organization, with funding support provided by the Government of Canada, that helps remove financial barriers that prevent kids from playing sport by providing assistance for registration fees and sport equipment to children aged 18 and under. Through a confidential application process, grants are administered through KidSport's 166 community chapters so they can play a season of organized sport.

