Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, spoke with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (UK), Sir Keir Starmer.

Prime Minister Carney thanked Prime Minister Starmer for his condolences following the horrific shootings in Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia, last week.

The prime ministers discussed the growing economic and security partnerships between Canada and the UK, including intensified collaboration on trade. They discussed progress being advanced through the Canada-UK Economic and Trade Working Group in digital trade, critical minerals, and sovereign AI infrastructure. They also discussed ongoing discussions between the European Union and the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

Prime Minister Carney underscored efforts toward establishing the Defence, Security and Resilience Bank (DSR Bank), which would provide multi-year, low-cost financing for defence and security investments. He emphasised the DSR Bank's potential to unlock private capital to fund defence and security firms across the supply chain – creating massive opportunities for workers and businesses. The prime ministers agreed to task their teams to work together to advance this objective and ensure alignment of Canadian and UK efforts.

Prime Minister Carney and Prime Minister Starmer agreed to remain in close contact.

