GATINEAU, QC, Nov. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage, announced the appointment of Stéphanie Paquette as Regional Commissioner for Quebec at the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) for a five-year term, effective November 23, 2023. This appointment is the result of the Government of Canada's open, transparent and merit-based selection process for Governor in Council appointments.

Ms. Paquette has nearly 30 years of experience in the media industry. A law graduate from the Université de Montréal, she began her career as a lawyer in private practice before moving on to become legal counsel at CBC/Radio-Canada, where she held various positions in radio and digital media. After 11 years with CBC/Radio-Canada, where she played a pioneering role in the development of digital platforms, Ms. Paquette joined Les Têtes à claques and played a role as it grew to become a singularly Canadian viral success. For the past 13 years, she has headed Videotron's team responsible for the acquisition and multiplatform distribution of television channels and entertainment applications. In this capacity, she deals with all media groups in Canada and with partners around the world. This has enabled her to develop a unique view of and in-depth expertise in the industry. Ms. Paquette has been a member of CTAM Canada's Board of Directors since November 2022.

The CRTC is an administrative tribunal in the Canadian Heritage Portfolio that operates at arm's length from the federal government and is responsible for its own day-to-day operations.

Quotes

"With her extensive experience in private and public broadcasting, the digital media sector and law, Stéphanie Paquette will be a great asset to the Commission. Stéphanie Paquette's appointment as the CRTC's Quebec Regional Commissioner will ensure the Commission has all the different expertise and perspectives it needs at the table. The CRTC's regional commissioners together help the tribunal connect with Canadians across the entire country as we work toward an effective, innovative and reliable communications system for all."

—The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage

Quick Facts

The CRTC is dedicated to ensuring that Canadians have access to a world-class communication system that promotes innovation and enriches their lives. The role of the CRTC is to implement the laws and regulations set by Parliamentarians who create legislation and departments that set policies. The Commission regulates and supervises broadcasting and telecommunications in the public interest.

In 2015, the Government of Canada adopted a new approach to Governor in Council appointments. This approach respects the principle of diversity and is based on an open, transparent and merit-based selection process. It results in the recommendation of competent, high-quality candidates that reflect Canadian diversity.

As they become available, all appointment opportunities within the 16 organizations in the Canadian Heritage Portfolio are posted on the Governor in Council appointments website. Those interested can apply online

Associated Links

