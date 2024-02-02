Ms. Price Verreault is a distinguished community leader who has served as Vice-Chairperson of the Board of Trustees since September 2022

GATINEAU,QC, Feb. 2, 2024 /CNW/ - The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage, announced today that Cynthia Price Verreault will succeed Robert Vineberg as the next Chairperson of the Canadian Museum of Immigration at Pier 21 when his final term ends on March 3, 2024. Ms. Price Verreault has served as Vice-Chairperson of the Board of Trustees since September 29, 2022, and will continue in this role until her four-year appointment as Chairperson commences on March 3, 2024.

Ms. Price Verreault is a McGill University graduate in commerce and science. A senior marketing executive with extensive experience in the corporate and not-for-profit sectors, she has a profound understanding of good governance and public service.

Recently appointed Governor Emerita of McGill University, Ms. Price Verreault has served on several of its advisory committees. She also has extensive senior-level volunteer and fundraising experience with organizations such as the McGill University Health Centre, the Canadian Breast Cancer Foundation and the Queen Elizabeth Health Complex. Ms. Price Verreault is a distinguished community leader who has been recognized with numerous awards, including the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal.

The Canadian Museum of Immigration at Pier 21 is a national museum in the Canadian Heritage portfolio.

Quote

"I congratulate Ms. Price Verreault on this appointment. Her strong ties with the Canadian Museum of Immigration at Pier 21 will ensure that this unique and beloved institution will continue to celebrate the stories of immigrants to this country. I would also like to thank outgoing Chair Robert Vineberg for his outstanding service to the Museum over the past six years."

—The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage

Quick Facts

The Canadian Museum of Immigration at Pier 21 is a national museum whose mandate is to enhance public understanding of the experience of immigrants as they arrived in Canada. It also explores the vital role that immigration has played in building Canada and the contributions immigrants have made to the country's culture, economy and way of life.

National museums are governed by the Museums Act. Under the Act, the Chairperson is appointed by the Minister of Canadian Heritage, with the approval of the Governor in Council.

