This investment will help remove barriers to sport and encourage more opportunities to take part in local organized sport.

GATINEAU, QC, June 16, 2023 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to building stronger and healthier communities across the country. Sport plays an important role, as it builds self-esteem and leadership skills while allowing Canadians to thrive physically, emotionally, and socially.

The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec, announced today that Tennis Canada is receiving up to $500,000 in funding from the Community Sport for All Initiative.

The investment supports Tennis Canada's First Serve program, a community tennis program that teaches basic to intermediate tennis skills, builds confidence, and connects youth through positive and inclusive tennis experiences.

The Community Sport for All Initiative supports national organizations to help establish more accessible local organized sport and reduce barriers that hinder participation in sport, particularly in Black, Indigenous, and racialized communities or among 2SLGBTQI+ groups, people with low incomes, newcomers, and persons with disabilities.

Quotes

"One of our government's top priorities is helping Canadians of all ages pursue healthier lifestyles. We know there are still major barriers to sport today. That is why we are investing in organizations like Tennis Canada, to help solidify our commitment to building stronger and healthier communities across the country. Together, we are making sport more inclusive, equitable and accessible for everyone across the country."

—The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec

"Tennis Canada is grateful to be a recipient of the federal government's Community Sport for All Initiative funding. This is helping us to strengthen existing tennis programming for equity-deserving groups while also creating new opportunities with tennis delivery partners from coast to coast to provide meaningful and accessible tennis experiences for a variety of participants."

—Eva Havaris, Vice-President, Tennis Participation & Partnership, Tennis Canada

Quick Facts

This investment helps facilitate access to organized sport activities and eliminate barriers to participation in sport.

The Community Sport for All Initiative seeks to restore and increase participation in sport, particularly in Black, Indigenous and 2SLGBTQI+ communities, and among people with low incomes, newcomers, and persons with disabilities.

Tennis Canada is the national governing body of tennis. It focuses primarily in the area of athletes, coaches, and officials' development, as well as the hosting of national and international sport events, including junior, senior, and wheelchair championships.

