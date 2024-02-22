Nathalie Théberge, a leader in promoting Canada's creative industries, becomes Vice-Chairperson of the CRTC for a five-year term.

GATINEAU, QC, Feb. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage, announced the appointment of Nathalie Théberge as Vice-Chairperson of the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) today. Ms. Théberge's term of office will last five years, starting April 3, 2024.

With more than 20 years of experience in promoting Canada's creative industries, Ms. Théberge is a leader in the culture and copyright fields. Before being appointed to the CRTC, she served as Vice-Chair and Chief Executive Officer of the Copyright Board of Canada, directing its work. She also guided staff through the first phase of the Board's modernization.

Prior to that role, Ms. Théberge held a number of executive positions at the Department of Canadian Heritage. She has been on the front lines in leading cultural and copyright measures in a number of major trade negotiations, including the Trans-Pacific Partnership and agreements with South Korea, Japan and the European Union. She also led the development of Canada's Creative Export Strategy.

At the international level, Ms. Théberge led the International Network on Cultural Policy and represented Canada as the national point of contact for UNESCO's 2005 Convention on the Diversity of Cultural Expressions, a position she held from 2010 to 2018.

Ms. Théberge holds a master's degree in political science from l'Université de Montréal and is recognized as a certified corporate director.

"In a world where technology is constantly redefining the way we communicate, create and enjoy culture, the CRTC's role is more relevant than ever. Having Nathalie Théberge on the CRTC's management team will strengthen the organization's ability to navigate today's complex digital landscape, while protecting the interests of Canadians and our creative professionals. I wish Nathalie Théberge every success in her new responsibilities. I would also like to thank former Vice-Chairperson Alicia Barin, who stepped down in January, for her service to the CRTC since 2019."

– The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage

The CRTC is an administrative tribunal in the Canadian Heritage Portfolio. It operates independently of the federal government and is responsible for its own day-to-day operations. This appointment is the result of the Government of Canada's open, transparent and merit-based selection process for Governor in Council appointments.

The CRTC is dedicated to ensuring that Canadians have access to a world-class communications system that promotes innovation and enriches their lives. The CRTC's role is to implement the laws and regulations set by parliamentarians, who create legislation, and departments, that set policies. The Commission regulates and supervises broadcasting and telecommunications in the public interest.

As they become available, appointment opportunities in the 16 Canadian Heritage Portfolio organizations are posted on the Governor in Council appointments website. Those interested can apply online.

