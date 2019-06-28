Minister Sohi announces support for fair and just coal energy transition

New funding supports several communities in Alberta and Saskatchewan

NISKU, ALBERTA, June 28, 2019 /CNW/ - By supporting communities, we can create a healthier environment, new economic opportunities, and a more sustainable future. This is why the Government of Canada is committed to ensuring the transition to a low-carbon economy is fair for workers and communities.

Today, the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Natural Resources and Member of Parliament for Edmonton Mill Woods, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada, announced funding of $4,489,100 through the Canada Coal Transition Initiative (CCTI) for four organizations in Alberta and five in Saskatchewan. This funding supports skills development and economic diversification activities to help communities in both provinces successfully transition to a clean growth economy. The CCTI announcement took place at the Community and Operations Centre in Nisku.

The challenge of climate change requires Canada to transition our economy and, in particular, our energy system to one that is more sustainable. This is why, through Budget 2018, the Government of Canada committed $35 million over five years for skills development and economic diversification to support communities affected by the phase out of coal-fired electricity.

Quotes



"A clean environment and a strong economy go hand-in-hand. Today's investments are helping to grow a healthy and sustainable clean economy—one that will help keep Canadians working in well-paying jobs with new employment, business support, and training programs."

- The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada

"As we build a clean energy future, our government is committed to leaving no worker and no family behind. The projects announced today will support coal workers and their communities through skills development and economic diversification activities, creating new economic growth opportunities."

- The Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Natural Resources and Member of Parliament for Edmonton Mill Woods

Quick Facts

In 2016, coal generated approximately 9 per cent of electricity in Canada but was responsible for 72 per cent of greenhouse gas emissions in the electricity sector.

but was responsible for 72 per cent of greenhouse gas emissions in the electricity sector. In February 2018 , the Government of Canada announced amendments to regulations to phase out traditional coal-fired electricity generation by 2030.

, the Government of announced amendments to regulations to phase out traditional coal-fired electricity generation by 2030. In response to the Task Force on Just Transition for Canadian Coal Power Workers and Communities, the Government of Canada intends to:

intends to: Create worker transition centres (funded through Budget 2018);



Explore new ways to protect wages and pensions; and



Create a $150 million infrastructure fund, beginning 2020-21, for impacted communities, administered by Western Economic Diversification Canada and the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency.

The $35 million Canada Coal Transition Initiative (CCTI) is a five-year strategic fund to support skills development and economic diversification activities to help workers and communities adapt to Canada's transition from coal mining and coal-fired power generation to a clean growth economy with reduced greenhouse gas emissions. Announced as part of Budget 2018, the CCTI is implemented by Western Economic Diversification Canada (WD) and Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA). Through this initiative, the Government of Canada is demonstrating that everyone benefits when inclusive action is taken on climate change.

Today, the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Natural Resources and Member of Parliament for Edmonton Mill Woods, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada, announced funding of $4,489,100 through the Canada Coal Transition Initiative (CCTI) for four organizations in Alberta and five in Saskatchewan:

Organization Project Description Location Funding Cactus Corridor Economic Development Corporation Hire a facilitator to host strategic planning sessions and provide the Hanna Climate Change Strategy Taskforce with a strategic transition plan. Alberta (Special Area No. 2, Town of Hanna, Village of Youngstown) $95,000 Leduc County Create an Investment Readiness and Implementation Strategy (IRIS) based on the key recommendations from several existing strategic economic development studies. Alberta (Leduc County) $428,750 Community Futures Network of Alberta Deliver planning workshops and coaching services to support new and existing entrepreneurs and community-based organizations. Alberta (Parkland County, Leduc County, Battle River area, Cactus Corridor) $497,350 Parkland County Develop a Tri-Municipal Sub-Regional Plan to enable three municipalities to strategically align land use, municipal services, infrastructure investments and coordinate and integrate policies, programs, and systems. Alberta (Parkland County, Town of Stony Plain, City of Spruce Grove) $2,200,000 Southeast Regional College Establish a solar installation training program and install a permanent and mobile solar training laboratory in Estevan. Saskatchewan (Estevan) $188,000 Sunrise Community Futures Development Corporation Develop and execute regional business retention and expansion activities and provide a regional business development plan as input into the larger community transition plan led by the City of Estevan. Saskatchewan (Weyburn, Estevan) $250,000 South Central Community Futures Development Corporation Develop and execute business retention, expansion activities, and provide a regional business development plan, working with businesses and stakeholders. Saskatchewan (Moose Jaw, Coronach) $250,000 City of Estevan Develop a transition action plan that includes employment, re-training, and municipal planning requirements. Saskatchewan (Estevan) $260,000 Town of Coronach Support the Coronach & Region Coal Transition Initiatives, which include an economic and employment impact analysis with a regional strategic economic mitigation plan to assist regional residents in setting priority activities and projects. Saskatchewan (Coronach) $320,000 Total $4,489,100

Additional Links

Stay Connected



Follow us on Twitter: @WD_Canada, @ISED_CA, @ACOACanada, @LeducCounty.

WD Homepage

WD Toll-Free Number: 1-888-338-WEST (9378)

TTY (telecommunications device for the hearing impaired): 1-877-303-3388

IF THERE IS A DISCREPANCY BETWEEN ANY PRINTED VERSION AND THE ELECTRONIC VERSION OF THIS NEWS RELEASE, THE ELECTRONIC VERSION WILL PREVAIL.

SOURCE Western Economic Diversification Canada

For further information: Narmin Hassam-Clark, Communications Advisor, Alberta Region, Western Economic Diversification, Canada, Edmonton, Alberta, 780-399-1058, narmin.hassam-clark@canada.ca; Rhonda Laing, Director, Policy, Planning and External Relations, Western Economic Diversification Canada, 306-975-5944, rhonda.laing@canada.ca

Related Links

http://www.wd.gc.ca/

