Minister Sajjan marks the International Day on Disaster Risk Reduction

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the President of the King's Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, issued the following statement:

"This year on the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction , Canada reaffirms its commitment to a multi-disciplinary approach to disaster risk reduction (DRR) and its unwavering focus on the fight against climate change. Climate change knows no borders. It is crucial that we increase our collaboration to build greater resiliencies for all in the face of increasingly severe, frequent, and devastating climate related disasters. Today, we celebrate the ambitious and creative minds around the world who are tackling these challenges and continuously find new ways to manage the risks that they may face as they learn from these events.



Canada's commitment to building resilient communities resonates with this year's theme, "Empowering the next generation for a resilient future." Our focus on strengthening collaboration among governments, stakeholders, and Indigenous partners will enhance disaster prevention, mitigation, preparedness, and recovery efforts. This year's theme highlights the importance of educating individuals, and empowering the youth, on DRR and emerging risks, as outlined in Canada's National Adaptation Strategy. This Strategy acknowledges that social and economic disparities worsen disaster risks for diverse populations. By understanding these impacts, we can create more inclusive emergency management and DRR strategies that promote resilience for all. Adopting this inclusive and collaborative approach to DRR with partners across various national and international sectors is essential for our efforts. For example, in 2024, Canada's updated National Action Plan on Women, Peace and Security addressed needs of women, girls and gender-diverse people in response to crises in Canada and abroad.



Canada will continue building partnerships with provincial, territorial, municipal, Indigenous, private and civil sectors, and international partners to create awareness of DRR and emerging risks.

Recognizing the growing frequency and intensity of climate-related disasters, people in Canada deserve to better understand how they can affect us. The Government of Canada Adaptation Action Plan enables our emergency management community to be well equipped to limit the risks caused by climate-related hazards. As we continue to collaborate with our partners, the Government of Canada will continue to engage, empower, and educate our emergency management teams to ensure safety for all."

SOURCE Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada

