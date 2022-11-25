New PacifiCan offices and expanded footprint will better support local economic development for British Columbians

VICTORIA, BC, Nov. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - From Saanich to Port Hardy and Pender Island to Cortes, British Columbians across Vancouver Island and the Coast are coming together to build their businesses and create vibrant communities. PacifiCan is here to help.

PacifiCan is the new federal economic development agency dedicated to British Columbians. PacifiCan works with partners who are building innovative businesses, creating quality jobs, and supporting inclusive growth throughout our province.

Today, the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan) announced the official opening of new PacifiCan offices in Victoria and Campbell River, serving businesses and communities across Vancouver Island, the Gulf Islands, Central Coast, and Sunshine Coast.

Today in Victoria, at the PacifiCan service launch event, Minister Sajjan also announced over $5.2 million in PacifiCan funding for 19 projects on Vancouver Island and the Coast. This includes over $3.6 million for 11 projects funded through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund and $1.6 million for eight projects funded through the Tourism Relief Fund. These investments include upgrading public spaces and enhancing tourism experiences in many communities spanning Victoria to Tofino and Powell River to Salt Spring Island. More information on these projects is available in the backgrounder (see section below).

The host of today's event, the Victoria Highland Games Association, received $484,921 in funding from the Canada Community Revitalization Fund to complete construction of the Craigflower Community Centre in View Royal. With this funding, the Association put final infrastructure and design touches on the 10,000 square foot multi-purpose hall to facilitate social, cultural and educational activities for the community.

Vancouver Island and the Coast have unparalleled assets on which to build – a significant history in forestry, fisheries and mining, and emergence as a leader in ocean technology and advanced manufacturing. The region's world-class tourism attractions, vibrant post-secondary institutions, and bustling ports are drawing people from near and far to play and stay. PacifiCan's expanded footprint will help British Columbians build a stronger economy on Vancouver Island and the Coast through access to high-impact local investments and quality business advice.

Quotes

"There is an amazing story unfolding here on Vancouver Island and the Coast of B.C. Canada and the world needs more of what British Columbians have to offer. Today's announcement is about working closely together to support the growth of businesses and respond to priorities in these communities. Thank you for welcoming PacifiCan to your community and we look forward to helping you succeed."

- The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan)

"PacifiCan's investment in our region will open up new opportunities as we work towards a stronger, more sustainable coastal economy. Island Coastal Economic Trust, led by and accountable to a diverse array of more than 100 coastal communities, has a long-term vision to build a regenerative economic model for Vancouver Island, the Sunshine Coast, and surrounding islands and inlets. We can't wait to work in collaboration with PacifiCan to empower businesses, First Nations, local governments, and social purpose organizations who are realizing their potential across the coast."

- Brodie Guy, CEO, Island Coastal Economic Trust

"We are very grateful to PacifiCan for its support of our Craigflower Community Centre project. Funding through the Canada Community Revitalization program allowed us to navigate rising construction costs and put the finishing touches on this special venue. The Centre is a vision come true for our team of dedicated volunteers, and it will serve as an important gathering place for the community of View Royal and visitors to Vancouver Island for many years to come."

- Jim Maxwell, President, Victoria Highland Games Association

Quick Facts

In Budget 2021, the Government of Canada provided funding for Western Economic Diversification Canada to transition into two new regional development agencies – PrairiesCan, serving the Prairies, and PacifiCan, serving British Columbia .

provided funding for Western Economic Diversification Canada to transition into two new regional development agencies – PrairiesCan, serving the Prairies, and PacifiCan, serving . In August 2021 , the Government of Canada launched PacifiCan and announced a plan to open new offices in Campbell River , Cranbrook , Fort St. John , Kelowna , Prince George , Prince Rupert and Victoria .

, the Government of launched PacifiCan and announced a plan to open new offices in , , , , , and . PacifiCan has an existing office in Vancouver and a liaison office Ottawa . PacifiCan will open a new head office in Surrey .

and a liaison office . PacifiCan will open a new head office in . This enhanced footprint will improve the Government of Canada's responsiveness to local needs and deepen connections with communities and businesses.

responsiveness to local needs and deepen connections with communities and businesses. PacifiCan is growing its culture of service excellence and supporting clients through four key roles: investor, pathfinder, convenor and advisor.

Backgrounder: Minister Sajjan announces new PacifiCan service on Vancouver Island and the Coast, and an investment of $5.2 million in the local economy

Today, the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan), announced over $5.2 million in PacifiCan funding for 19 projects across Vancouver Island and the Coast. This includes over $3.6 million for 11 projects funded through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund and $1.6 million for eight projects funded through the Tourism Relief Fund.

The projects announced today include:

Canada Community Revitalization Fund

Tseycum First Nation

Design and construct Tseycum Wellness Centre

$750,000

World Fisheries Trust

Replace fishing dock at Elk Beaver Lake Regional Park

$109,000

Shawnigan Cobble Hill Farmers Institute and Agricultural Society

Expand and upgrade the Cobble Hill Hall's kitchen

$77,818

Victoria Highland Games Association

Build Craigflower Community Centre in the town of View Royal

$484,921

City of Colwood

Upgrade park signage and infrastructure in the City of Colwood

$162,525

Town of Ladysmith

Upgrade infrastructure and improve public amenities in downtown Ladysmith

$407,455

City of Powell River

Upgrade Marine Avenue in downtown

$120,278

Cowichan Wooden Boat Society

Renovate the Maritime Centre's pier

$361,653

Capital Regional District

Revitalize Centennial Park plaza in the village of Ganges

$561,748

The Board of Education of School District No.61 (Greater Victoria)

Upgrade Northridge Elementary School playground in Victoria

$170,978

City of Nanaimo

Install an inclusive playground at Maffeo Sutton Park

$413,300

Tourism Relief Fund

Powell River Educational Services Society

Upgrade the Powell Forest Canoe Route in Powell River

$191,000

Nimmo Bay Resort Ltd.

Expand tourism season through upgrades to facilities in Nimmo Bay

$99,999

City of Langford

Create a new arts and cultural hub for visitors to Langford

$225,000

Victoria Attractions Association

Create a virtual reality of key attractions in Greater Victoria

$69,700

Sechart Whaling Station Ltd. (Broken Islands Lodge)

Upgrade health, safety and inclusiveness of the facilities at Sechart Lodge

$99,999

Tla-o-qui-aht Tribal Parks

Launch a Tla-o-qui-aht cultural experience and expand presence in Tribal Parks

$387,900

Tourism Café Canada Ltd.

Deliver micro-learning online platform to support tourism operator recovery

$99,999

Toquaht Nation

Build an Indigenous cookhouse to expand tourism offerings in Ucluelet

$435,375

