Minister Sajjan announces new PacifiCan service on Vancouver Island and the Coast, and an investment of $5.2 million in the local economy Français
Nov 25, 2022, 17:15 ET
New PacifiCan offices and expanded footprint will better support local economic development for British Columbians
VICTORIA, BC, Nov. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - From Saanich to Port Hardy and Pender Island to Cortes, British Columbians across Vancouver Island and the Coast are coming together to build their businesses and create vibrant communities. PacifiCan is here to help.
PacifiCan is the new federal economic development agency dedicated to British Columbians. PacifiCan works with partners who are building innovative businesses, creating quality jobs, and supporting inclusive growth throughout our province.
Today, the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan) announced the official opening of new PacifiCan offices in Victoria and Campbell River, serving businesses and communities across Vancouver Island, the Gulf Islands, Central Coast, and Sunshine Coast.
Today in Victoria, at the PacifiCan service launch event, Minister Sajjan also announced over $5.2 million in PacifiCan funding for 19 projects on Vancouver Island and the Coast. This includes over $3.6 million for 11 projects funded through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund and $1.6 million for eight projects funded through the Tourism Relief Fund. These investments include upgrading public spaces and enhancing tourism experiences in many communities spanning Victoria to Tofino and Powell River to Salt Spring Island. More information on these projects is available in the backgrounder (see section below).
The host of today's event, the Victoria Highland Games Association, received $484,921 in funding from the Canada Community Revitalization Fund to complete construction of the Craigflower Community Centre in View Royal. With this funding, the Association put final infrastructure and design touches on the 10,000 square foot multi-purpose hall to facilitate social, cultural and educational activities for the community.
Vancouver Island and the Coast have unparalleled assets on which to build – a significant history in forestry, fisheries and mining, and emergence as a leader in ocean technology and advanced manufacturing. The region's world-class tourism attractions, vibrant post-secondary institutions, and bustling ports are drawing people from near and far to play and stay. PacifiCan's expanded footprint will help British Columbians build a stronger economy on Vancouver Island and the Coast through access to high-impact local investments and quality business advice.
"There is an amazing story unfolding here on Vancouver Island and the Coast of B.C. Canada and the world needs more of what British Columbians have to offer. Today's announcement is about working closely together to support the growth of businesses and respond to priorities in these communities. Thank you for welcoming PacifiCan to your community and we look forward to helping you succeed."
- The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan)
"PacifiCan's investment in our region will open up new opportunities as we work towards a stronger, more sustainable coastal economy. Island Coastal Economic Trust, led by and accountable to a diverse array of more than 100 coastal communities, has a long-term vision to build a regenerative economic model for Vancouver Island, the Sunshine Coast, and surrounding islands and inlets. We can't wait to work in collaboration with PacifiCan to empower businesses, First Nations, local governments, and social purpose organizations who are realizing their potential across the coast."
- Brodie Guy, CEO, Island Coastal Economic Trust
"We are very grateful to PacifiCan for its support of our Craigflower Community Centre project. Funding through the Canada Community Revitalization program allowed us to navigate rising construction costs and put the finishing touches on this special venue. The Centre is a vision come true for our team of dedicated volunteers, and it will serve as an important gathering place for the community of View Royal and visitors to Vancouver Island for many years to come."
- Jim Maxwell, President, Victoria Highland Games Association
- In Budget 2021, the Government of Canada provided funding for Western Economic Diversification Canada to transition into two new regional development agencies – PrairiesCan, serving the Prairies, and PacifiCan, serving British Columbia.
- In August 2021, the Government of Canada launched PacifiCan and announced a plan to open new offices in Campbell River, Cranbrook, Fort St. John, Kelowna, Prince George, Prince Rupert and Victoria.
- PacifiCan has an existing office in Vancouver and a liaison office Ottawa. PacifiCan will open a new head office in Surrey.
- This enhanced footprint will improve the Government of Canada's responsiveness to local needs and deepen connections with communities and businesses.
- PacifiCan is growing its culture of service excellence and supporting clients through four key roles: investor, pathfinder, convenor and advisor.
Toll-Free Number: 1-888-338-9378
TTY (telecommunications device for the hearing impaired): 1-877-303-3388
Backgrounder: Minister Sajjan announces new PacifiCan service on Vancouver Island and the Coast, and an investment of $5.2 million in the local economy
The projects announced today include:
Tseycum First Nation
Design and construct Tseycum Wellness Centre
$750,000
World Fisheries Trust
Replace fishing dock at Elk Beaver Lake Regional Park
$109,000
Shawnigan Cobble Hill Farmers Institute and Agricultural Society
Expand and upgrade the Cobble Hill Hall's kitchen
$77,818
Victoria Highland Games Association
Build Craigflower Community Centre in the town of View Royal
$484,921
City of Colwood
Upgrade park signage and infrastructure in the City of Colwood
$162,525
Town of Ladysmith
Upgrade infrastructure and improve public amenities in downtown Ladysmith
$407,455
City of Powell River
Upgrade Marine Avenue in downtown
$120,278
Cowichan Wooden Boat Society
Renovate the Maritime Centre's pier
$361,653
Capital Regional District
Revitalize Centennial Park plaza in the village of Ganges
$561,748
The Board of Education of School District No.61 (Greater Victoria)
Upgrade Northridge Elementary School playground in Victoria
$170,978
City of Nanaimo
Install an inclusive playground at Maffeo Sutton Park
$413,300
Powell River Educational Services Society
Upgrade the Powell Forest Canoe Route in Powell River
$191,000
Nimmo Bay Resort Ltd.
Expand tourism season through upgrades to facilities in Nimmo Bay
$99,999
City of Langford
Create a new arts and cultural hub for visitors to Langford
$225,000
Victoria Attractions Association
Create a virtual reality of key attractions in Greater Victoria
$69,700
Sechart Whaling Station Ltd. (Broken Islands Lodge)
Upgrade health, safety and inclusiveness of the facilities at Sechart Lodge
$99,999
Tla-o-qui-aht Tribal Parks
Launch a Tla-o-qui-aht cultural experience and expand presence in Tribal Parks
$387,900
Tourism Café Canada Ltd.
Deliver micro-learning online platform to support tourism operator recovery
$99,999
Toquaht Nation
Build an Indigenous cookhouse to expand tourism offerings in Ucluelet
$435,375
