PRINCE GEORGE, BC, Nov. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - From the Port of Prince Rupert to the Alaska Highway, British Columbians across Northern B.C. are coming together to build their businesses and create vibrant communities. PacifiCan is here to help.

PacifiCan is the new federal economic development agency dedicated to British Columbia. PacifiCan works with partners who are building innovative businesses, creating quality jobs, and supporting inclusive growth across our province.

Today, the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan) announced the official opening of new offices in Prince George, Prince Rupert and Fort St. John, serving businesses and communities across Northern B.C.

With the fastest trade route to Asia, the youngest population in the province, an abundant resource base and nature that the world wants to visit, Northern B.C. has unparalleled assets on which to build. PacifiCan's expanded footprint will help British Columbians in the North build a stronger economy, with increased access to high-impact local investments and quality advice.

At a launch event for the new service today in Prince George, Minister Sajjan also announced over $3.1M in PacifiCan funding for 13 projects in 11 communities across Northern B.C. This includes over $2.5M for six projects funded through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF), and $588,251 for seven projects funded through the Tourism Relief Fund (TRF). These investments will enable the upgrade of public spaces and enhancement of tourism experiences in many communities spanning from Prince George to 100 Mile House, Tumbler Ridge to Dawson Creek, and more.

"There is an amazing story unfolding here in Northern B.C. Canada and the world needs more of what British Columbians have to offer. Today's announcement is about working closely together in supporting the growth of businesses and responding to priorities in these communities. Thank you for welcoming us and we look forward to helping you succeed."

- The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan)

"Northern Development is passionate about the communities and businesses that make Northern B.C. a unique and vibrant region. We welcome the opening of the three new PacifiCan offices and applaud the federal government for its dedication to economic growth and diversity in the north."

- Joel McKay, Chief Executive Officer, Northern Development Initiative Trust

"Funding from Pacifican helps University of Northern British Columbia researchers acquire the equipment and attract the highly qualified personnel they need to investigate pressing challenges and discover solutions that will impact our country and world. We look forward to working with Pacifican as they continue to invest in northern British Columbia."

- Dr. Geoff Payne, President and Vice-Chancellor, University of Northern British Columbia.

In Budget 2021, the Government of Canada provided funding for Western Economic Diversification Canada (WD) to transition into two new Regional Development Agencies – PrairiesCan – serving the Prairies, and PacifiCan, serving British Columbia .

provided funding for Western Economic Diversification Canada (WD) to transition into two new Regional Development Agencies – PrairiesCan – serving the Prairies, and PacifiCan, serving . In August 2021 , the Government of Canada launched PacifiCan and announced the plan to open new offices in Campbell River , Cranbrook , Fort St. John , Kelowna , Prince George , Prince Rupert and Victoria . PacifiCan has an existing office in Vancouver and a liaison office Ottawa . PacifiCan will open a new head office in Surrey .

, the Government of launched PacifiCan and announced the plan to open new offices in , , , , , and . PacifiCan has an existing office in and a liaison office . PacifiCan will open a new head office in . This enhanced footprint will improve responsiveness to local needs and deepen connections with communities and businesses.

PacifiCan is growing its culture of service excellence and supporting clients through four key roles: investor, pathfinder, convenor and advisor.

Backgrounder: Communities throughout Northern British Columbia receive funding to revitalize public spaces and enhance tourism experiences

Today, the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan), announced an investment of over $3.1 million through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF) and the Tourism Relief Fund (TRF) to 13 projects located throughout Northern British Columbia.

The projects announced today include:

Canada Community Revitalization Fund

Tse'K'wa Heritage Society

Revitalize the Tse'K'wa Cultural Centre in Charlie Lake

$457,070

Dawson Creek Sportman's Club

Construct an indoor shooting range in Dawson Creek

$400,000

District of Tumbler Ridge

Rehabilitate sidewalks, boulevards and shared space in Tumbler Ridge

$750,000

City of Williams Lake

Upgrade the amenities at two parks

$341,625

Williams Lake Cross Country Ski Club

Create a Nordic visitor lodge and visitor amenities in Williams Lake

$300,000

City of Dawson Creek

Rehabilitate aging tennis court into multi use facility in Dawson Creek

$314,808

Tourism Relief Fund

R.O.A.M. Adventures Inc.

Install solar power at an off-grid facility in the Cariboo-Chilko region

$49,224

District of 100 Mile House

Develop a tourism asset inventory, wayfinding strategy and e-bike service

$40,630

1346417 BC LTD.

Upgrade rodeo venue infrastructure for tourism in 150 Mile House

$99,999

Xeni Gwet'in First Nations Government

Renovate remote First Nation lodges for visitors to the Nemaiah Valley

$99,900

Lac Des Roches Resort Ltd.

Expand and upgrade resort facilities to attract visitors to Fishing Highway

$99,999

Alder Hills Hold Co. Ltd.

Build a venue to extend golf season and attract visitors to Prince George

$99,999

Arctic Divide Lodge Ltd.

Expand existing accommodations in Dease Lake

$98,500

