Minister Rodriguez Announces Three Appointments at the National Gallery of Canada

Three new people appointed to the Board of Trustees of the National Gallery of Canada will support Canada's institution of excellence in art collection and promotion

GATINEAU, QC, July 5, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, today announced the appointments of three part-time members of the Board of Trustees of the National Gallery of Canada. The new part-time trustees are all active members of their communities who have developed strong and lasting partnerships across industry, government, media and national organizations:

Brian Paul McBay is a cultural worker based in Vancouver. In 2005, he co-founded 221A, a non-profit organization that focuses on research and the development of social, cultural and ecological infrastructure. He is currently the organization's Executive Director.

Sara Stasiuk is Vice-President of Finance and Operations at the Forks North Portage Partnership, a key stakeholder in the development of downtown Winnipeg. She has over 20 years of experience working in music, culture and community in Manitoba.

Clayton Windatt is Executive Director of the Aboriginal Curatorial Collective in Sturgeon Falls, Ontario. He is a Métis multi-artist who has an extensive history working as a filmmaker and in artist-run culture and community arts.

The National Gallery of Canada is one of the world's most respected art institutions. It is known for its exceptional collection of 77,000 works of art, revered for its scholarship, and applauded for its unique ability to engage audiences of all ages and all levels of artistic knowledge. National museums are independent organizations that are part of the Canadian Heritage Portfolio.

These appointments were made under the Government of Canada's new approach to Governor-in-Council appointments. This approach supports open, transparent and merit-based selection processes that strive for gender parity, reflect Canada's diversity, and support ministers in making appointment recommendations for positions within their portfolio by providing them with information and referrals.

"It is my pleasure to congratulate the new part-time members of the Board of Trustees of the National Gallery of Canada. As passionate advocates of culture and the arts, they will serve as a critical element in building robust communities and support the National Gallery of Canada in promoting Canadian talent."

—The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism

National museums are governed by the Museums Act, which was passed into law in 1990. The Board of Trustees of the National Gallery of Canada consists of a chairperson, a vice-chairperson and not more than nine other trustees appointed by the Minister with the approval of the Governor in Council. The Crown corporation is accountable to Parliament through the Minister of Canadian Heritage.

The new approach to appointments requires a selection process for both full-time and part-time positions.

As they become available, all appointment opportunities within the 17 organizations in the Canadian Heritage Portfolio are posted on the Governor-in-Council Appointments website. Those interested can apply online.

