Leslie Weir was first appointed as Librarian and Archivist of Canada in 2019.

GATINEAU, QC, March 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Minister of Canadian Heritage Pablo Rodriguez announced the reappointment of Leslie Weir as Librarian and Archivist of Canada for a four-year term, effective August 30, 2023.

Since her first appointment in August 2019, Leslie Weir has led Library and Archives Canada through a series of exceptional challenges and major initiatives. In addition to guiding the institution through the COVID-19 pandemic, she oversaw the development of the library's Vision 2030 strategic plan and the launch of digital and service transformations to better serve Canadians. Weir has also helped guide major building projects, such as the Gatineau 2 Preservation Storage Facility and Ādisōke, the joint facility with the Ottawa Public Library.

Before joining the library, Ms. Weir was university librarian at the University of Ottawa, where she founded the bilingual School of Information Studies in the Faculty of Arts. She previously worked at the National Library of Canada, Statistics Canada Library and Côte St. Luc Public Library in Montréal.

In her career, Weir has played a key role in launching many significant library and archives research projects. She was a founding architect of the Scholars Portal, a research infrastructure initiative for Ontario universities, hosted at the University of Toronto. As President of Canadiana.org, she oversaw the launch of the Heritage Project, which digitized 60 million heritage archival images in partnership with LAC, which are publicly accessible. She also played a leading role in the development of the Canadian Research Knowledge Network and the Canadian Digital Content for the Social and Human Sciences Project.

Weir has served as President of both the Canadian Association of Research Libraries and the Ontario Library Association, as well as Chair of the Ontario Council of University Libraries. She is a Professional Division Chair and member of the Professional Council at the International Federation of Library Associations. She has received numerous awards, including the CLA/Ken Haycock Award for Promoting Librarianship (2015), the Ron MacDonald Distinguished Service Award from the Canadian Research Knowledge Network (2016), the Ontario Council of University Libraries Lifetime Achievement Award (2018) and the Canadian Association of Research Libraries Award for Distinguished Service to Research Librarianship (2018).

Weir holds a Master's degree in Library Science from McGill University and a Bachelor of Arts from Concordia University.

Quotes:

"This reappointment will ensure continuity for the many important projects that Library and Archives Canada has begun in the last several years under Leslie Weir's stewardship. Library and Archives Canada plays a vital role in ensuring that Canadians can access and contribute to our shared heritage. Thanks to Leslie's leadership team and staff, Canadians benefit from our rich archives and resources, which help us learn about our past."

—Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage

Quick Facts

Library and Archives Canada is an innovative knowledge institution responsible for acquiring and preserving Canada's documentary heritage in all its forms and allowing Canadians to access all material that reflects the country's cultural, social and political development.

The Librarian and Archivist of Canada leads the management of the agency's resources and assets and helps ensure the effectiveness and efficiency of its operations in meeting its objectives.

