Minister Rodriguez Announces New Leadership of the National Museum of Science and Technology Board

The new appointments to the board will support the museum's mandate to preserve Canada's scientific and technological heritage

GATINEAU, QC, May 27, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, announced today the appointment of a new Chairperson, Vice-Chairperson and a new trustee to the Board of Trustees of the National Museum of Science and Technology.

Neil Russon (Chairperson)

Neil Russon is an executive leader and entrepreneur with more than 30 years of experience providing fiscal, strategic and operational leadership in healthcare and information technology. He has the proven ability to build and grow client-focused organizations in both the public and private sectors. Mr. Russon has been Managing Director of the Ascension Advisory Group since 2015. From 2010–2017, he was a trustee of the museum's board of trustees and Chair of the Finance, Audit, and Risk Management Committee. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of New Brunswick as well as Certified Management Accountant and Chartered Professional Accountant designations.

Marian K. Brown (Vice-Chairperson)

As a lawyer, Ms. Brown has worked for the British Columbia Prosecution Service for more than 20 years, conducting trials and appeals at every level, including the Supreme Court of Canada. She has extensive experience in strategic public decision making, negotiating ethical resolutions of criminal cases, and corporate governance at the Canadian Bar Association. Previously, she was a consulting curator with the National Museum of Science and Technology and the Canadian Museum of Civilization, and curator of Industrial History at the Provincial Museum of Alberta (1983–1987). Among others, she holds a Bachelor of History degree from the University of Victoria and a Master's Degree in Museum Studies from the University of Toronto.

Matthew A. Lafrenière (Trustee)

Dr. Lafrenière is a professor at the University of Ottawa's Department of Chemistry and Biopharmaceutical Sciences. He is the founder of Aboriginals in Science and Engineering, an organization that provides mentorship and leadership training to Indigenous university students. He holds a Ph.D in Chemistry from the University of Ottawa.

The National Museum of Science and Technology, the Canada Agriculture and Food Museum, and the Canada Aviation and Space Museum are Canada's three national science and technology museums. Together, the three museums are responsible for preserving Canada's scientific and technological heritage, while also promoting, celebrating and sharing knowledge of that heritage.

These appointments were made under the Government of Canada's new approach to Governor-in-Council appointments. This approach supports open, transparent and merit-based selection processes that strive for gender parity, reflect Canada's diversity, and support ministers in making appointment recommendations for positions within their portfolio by providing them with information and referrals.

Quotes

"The National Museum of Science and Technology celebrates Canadian ingenuity and excellence. As new appointments to the museum's board of trustees and as established and respected professionals, Neil Russon, Marian Brown and Matthew Lafrenière will support the museum's work in telling stories of Canadian innovation."

—The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism

Quick Facts

National museums are governed by the Museums Act, which was passed into law in 1990. The Board of Trustees of the National Museum of Science and Technology consists of a Chairperson, a Vice-Chairperson and no more than nine other trustees appointed by the Minister with the approval of the Governor in Council. The Crown corporation is accountable to Parliament through the Minister of Canadian Heritage.

The new approach to appointments requires a selection process for both full-time and part-time positions.

As they become available, all appointment opportunities within the 17 organizations in the Canadian Heritage Portfolio are posted on the Governor-in-Council Appointments website. Those interested can apply online.

