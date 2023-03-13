Julie Roy brings nearly 30 years of experience in the Canadian film industry to the leadership role to this vital cultural institution.

GATINEAU, QC, March 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Today the Minister of Canadian Heritage Pablo Rodriguez announced the appointment of Julie Roy as Executive Director of Telefilm Canada for a five-year term, effective April 3, 2023.

Julie Roy has almost 30 years of experience in the Canadian film industry, including senior leadership positions at the National Film Board of Canada (NFB). She has produced 50 animated works that have made their mark on the international scene and has designed numerous marketing campaigns. Her dual expertise in production and marketing contributes to her deep understanding of what resonates with the public both at home and abroad.

Ms. Roy led the NFB's creative division before being appointed Director General and Head of Programming in September 2022. In this capacity, she oversaw all production studios across the country, as well as the distribution, marketing and merchandising units. She helped establish the NFB's vision and programming goals to reach a wider audience nationally and internationally.

While directing the NFB's production studios, Ms. Roy gained a national perspective on the documentary, animation and interactive creation sectors, as well as regional, linguistic and cultural realities. She is an advocate for diversity and inclusion both on-screen and behind it, to ensure a plurality of voices leads to authentic storytelling.

Ms. Roy holds a Master's degree in Film Studies at l'Université de Montréal and is a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. She has published numerous texts on women and animation and has been a guest programmer and jury member at numerous international festivals.

Telefilm Canada is a Crown corporation in the Canadian Heritage Portfolio.

Quotes

"With Julie Roy's appointment as Executive Director, I am confident that Telefilm Canada's important national goals will be strongly supported. Her extensive knowledge of the industry and her unifying and mobilizing leadership will help guide this organization well into the future. I would also like to thank Francesca Accinelli for serving as Interim Executive Director since September 2022."

—Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage

Quick Facts

As the federal cultural agency devoted to developing and promoting the Canadian audiovisual industry, Telefilm Canada's aim is to produce and celebrate original, high-quality productions that reflect Canada's linguistic duality and cultural diversity.

Under the Telefilm Canada Act, the Executive Director is appointed by the Governor in Council on the recommendation of the Board of Directors of Telefilm Canada.

This Governor in Council appointment is the result of a rigorous, open, transparent and merit-based selection process.

All appointment opportunities for the 16 organizations in the Canadian Heritage Portfolio are posted as they become available on the Governor in Council Appointments website. Those interested can apply online.

Associated Links

Telefilm Canada

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For further information: (media only), please contact: Laura Scaffidi, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage, [email protected]; Media Relations:Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, [email protected]