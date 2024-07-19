The Ministerial Athlete Advisory Committee will ensure that the perspectives and advice of athletes inform the development and implementation of Government of Canada sport programs and policies

OTTAWA, ON, July 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Every day, athletes inspire Canadians and are a source of national pride. They are also at the heart of the Canadian sport system and must be included in decision making about sport. That's why the Government of Canada is ensuring that Canada's athletes are at the centre of policy and program development in sport and physical activity.

Today, the Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Sport and Physical Activity, announced the 14 athletes who will form the new Ministerial Athlete Advisory Committee.

Through this Ministerial Advisory Committee, athletes will have a dedicated platform to share their perspectives directly with the Government of Canada. They will provide advice and guidance on a range of priorities including safe sport, governance and accountability, the Canadian Sport Policy, and federal funding.

The members of the new Ministerial Athlete Advisory Committee are:

Javier Acevedo – Swimming

– Swimming Rob Armstrong – Para ice hockey

– Para ice hockey Ellie Black – Gymnastics (artistic)

– Gymnastics (artistic) Paige Crozon – 3×3 basketball

– 3×3 basketball Erica Gavel – Wheelchair basketball

– Wheelchair basketball Liam Gill - Snowboard

- Snowboard Vanessa Gilles – Soccer

– Soccer Sasha Gollish – Athletics

– Athletics Alison Levine – Boccia

– Boccia Ivy Liao – Table tennis

– Table tennis Philippe Marquis – Freestyle skiing

– Freestyle skiing Jill Moffatt – Rowing

– Rowing Ness Murby – Para athletics

Neville Wright – Bobsleigh

Athletes were selected following an open call for applications. The Committee will meet every three months with the first meeting expected to take place following the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics and Paralympics in the fall.

Quotes

"Athletes are at the centre of the Canadian sport system. Through the Ministerial Athlete Advisory Committee, we will engage directly with athletes on sport policies and program development to ensure their perspectives are reflected across the sport system. I'd like to thank everyone who applied and welcome the athletes who will form this new Advisory Committee. I'm excited to get to work on tackling the issues that matter most to Canada's athletes, together."

—The Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Sport and Physical Activity

Quick Facts

A call for applications took place from February 1 to March 12, 2023, for athletes to express interest in participating in an Athlete Advisory Committee. Following the elevation of the Advisory Committee to a Ministerial Advisory Committee, the call for applications was re-opened from January 11 to February 6, 2024, for Canadian senior national team athletes to express interest in participating.

Budget 2024 proposes to provide:

$35 million over five years, starting in 2024–25, and $7 million ongoing for the Athlete Assistance Program. This would increase the funding allowance for supported athletes and support additional athletes in new Olympic and Paralympic sport disciplines.

over five years, starting in 2024–25, and ongoing for the Athlete Assistance Program. This would increase the funding allowance for supported athletes and support additional athletes in new Olympic and Paralympic sport disciplines. $16 million over two years, starting in 2024–25, for the Sport Support Program to help create a safer and more welcoming sport environment for all athletes, from amateurs to Olympians and Paralympians. Priorities will include preventing and addressing maltreatment, supporting those with concussions and mental health issues, and advancing inclusion, diversity, equity and accessibility.

