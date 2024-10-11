The Government of Canada's investment will increase monthly living and training allowances for carded athletes and extends support for more athletes.

GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Team Canada's athletes inspire us on the world stage, showing us what hard work and determination can achieve. Today, the Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Sport and Physical Activity, detailed how Budget 2024 is stepping up support for Canada's high-performance athletes, ensuring they have the tools they need to succeed.

Through Budget 2024, the Government of Canada is investing $35 million over five years in the Athlete Assistance Program (AAP), with an additional $7 million annually moving forward. This major increase builds on the Government's 2017 boost to the Athlete Assistance Program.

To address pressures athletes face due to inflation, the AAP's monthly living and training allowances for carded athletes will be increased by about 23 percent, retroactive to April 1, 2024. This will provide athletes with additional funds as they train to represent Canada.

An athlete's senior card will now have a value of $2,175 per month, while a development card will have a value of $1,305 per month.

The Government of Canada will fund additional cards for pregnant athletes. This will make sure eligible athletes continue to receive financial support during and after pregnancy.

To make sport more equitable, the Government is also creating more opportunities for athletes across new and emerging sports.

Ten new senior card equivalents will be added to support eligible athletes in new or emerging Olympic and Paralympic sport disciplines.

Funding will also boost key support programs:

The Excellence Living and Training Allowance and the Child Dependent Allowance will both see a 23-percent increase. The adjusted rate for these allowances will be $615 per month.

per month. The Training and Competition Allowance for Paralympic Athletes with High Support Needs will increase by 30 percent, recognizing the extra costs many face. The adjusted rate for this allowance will be $650 per month.

As with many Canadians, the rising cost of living has also created challenges for athletes. That's why the Government of Canada is committed to addressing these challenges and supporting athletes as they represent the country on the international stage.

Quotes

"Canada's high-performance athletes dedicate their lives to representing our country. This increased funding provides them with the support they need to focus on what they do best —compete and win. By investing in them, we're helping inspire the next generation of Canadian talent and showing the world what Canada can do."

—The Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Sport and Physical Activity

Quick Facts

The Athlete Assistance Program provides direct financial assistance to high-performance athletes. It aims to relieve some of the financial pressures of training and competing in international sport. The program assists high-performance Canadian athletes combine their training and sport with academic or working careers.

This Budget 2024 investment brings the program's annual budget to $40 million.

In 2023-24, 1,918 athletes from 96 sports were carded by the AAP. Of those, 51 percent were female while 49 percent were male. More than 15 percent of the carded athletes (291) were athletes with a disability.

More than 270 formerly carded athletes received financial support through the deferred tuition program to cover expenses relating to their post-secondary education.

Associated Links

Minister Qualtrough, Minister Anand and Minister Boissonnault announce investments to support Canada's athletes

Budget 2024: Supporting Canada's National Athletes

Athlete Assistance Program

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For more information (media only), please contact: Erik Nosaluk, Director of Communications, Office of the Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Sport and Physical Activity, 613-790-0373, [email protected]; Media Relations: Canadian Heritage, 1-819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, [email protected]