Minister Qualtrough announces funding to remove barriers and increase sport participation

The Government of Canada supports sport activities that eliminate barriers to participation.

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Sport has the power to help build stronger and healthier communities. To provide more Canadians with opportunities to experience the transformative power of sport, the Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Sport and Physical Activity, announced more than $16.7 million in funding through the Community Sport for All Initiative. Through this investment, 39 National Sport Organizations (NSO) will be able to give Canadians access to and stay involved in sport in communities from coast to coast to coast.

The Community Sport for All Initiative supports NSOs in establishing more accessible and locally organized sport programs aimed at reducing barriers to participation, particularly among Black, Indigenous and racialized communities as well as 2SLGBTQI+ individuals, persons with disabilities, people with low incomes and newcomers.

Initiatives include drop-in experiences, multi-week programs, youth day camps and the acquisition of equipment to improve access to sport and physical activity. Funding will also be used for the development of educational resources for community-based sport organizations to increase participation and retention rates.

The minister made the announcement during a visit to the Canadian Cerebral Palsy Sports Association (Boccia Canada) in Ottawa. The organization is receiving $86,500 to support opportunities for persons with disabilities to participate in boccia through their Take the Shot Program.

"Our government encourages all Canadians to pursue healthy lifestyles. Sport plays an important role in this by helping Canadians build the skills they need to grow and thrive physically, mentally and socially. Through the Community Sport for All Initiative, we are working with the sport community to make sport inclusive, welcoming and equitable for everyone."

— The Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Sport and Physical Activity

"We are truly grateful for this additional funding, which will provide the opportunity for boccia to be introduced to a greater number of Canadians with a disability across the country. We believe that everyone should have the opportunity to experience the social, emotional and physical benefits that come from inclusive and accessible sport programs. Anyone can play boccia, but it's particularly inclusive for those with high-support needs. Our Take the Shot initiative has four core elements, including grants to host Try-it events, startup funding for new clubs, free school-based presentations led by athlete ambassadors, a series of boccia skill and drill videos to support training and programming at the local level and Postcards to Paris, where Canadians can send a message to boccia athletes competing at the Paralympics."

— Peter Leyser, Executive Director, Boccia Canada

The Community Sport for All Initiative aims to remove barriers and increase sport participation rates for underrepresented groups. Its key objective is to support community sport initiatives for equity-deserving groups, particularly among Black, Indigenous and racialized communities as well as 2SLGBTQI+ groups, people with low incomes, newcomers and persons with disabilities. For the 2023-24 fiscal year, all National Sport Organizations were eligible for funding.

The funded projects are guided by the following principles:

Affordable: Projects will be offered at minimal or no cost to participants.

Projects will be offered at minimal or no cost to participants. Results-oriented: Projects will be delivered in a way that increases participation and retention in equity-deserving communities.

Projects will be delivered in a way that increases participation and retention in equity-deserving communities. Focused on organized sport: While other activities such as movement and skills development may be included, the primary activity must be organized sport and must adhere to safe sport practices.

While other activities such as movement and skills development may be included, the primary activity must be organized sport and must adhere to safe sport practices. Green: Projects should produce minimal or positive environmental impact.

Projects should produce minimal or positive environmental impact. Accessible: Projects must meet the needs of at least one equity-deserving group but need not be exclusionary. They can be open to all and should allow for a wide range of athletic ability.

Projects must meet the needs of at least one equity-deserving group but need not be exclusionary. They can be open to all and should allow for a wide range of athletic ability. Available: Projects should be delivered in underserved communities and achieve regional diversity.

Minister Qualtrough announces funding to remove barriers and increase sport participation

The Community Sport for All Initiative aims to increase sport participation rates, particularly among Black, Indigenous and racialized communities as well as 2SLGBTQI+ groups, people with low incomes, newcomers and persons with disabilities.

With this project funding, National Sport Organizations will be better equipped to increase participation in their sports at the community level across the country, while removing barriers for equity deserving groups.

In the 2023-2024 fiscal year, 39 National Sport Organizations are receiving more than $16.7 million in funding.

List of National Sport Organizations funded through the Community Sport for All Initiative:

Organization Funding Amount Alpine Canada Alpin $255,675 Athletics Canada $650,000 Badminton Canada $137,500 Biathlon Canada $421,000 Bowls Canada Boulingrin $78,000 Canada Artistic Swimming $ 345,000 Canada Basketball $830,000 Canada Skateboard $280,000 Canadian Amateur Football Association $232,500 Boccia Canada (Canadian Cerebral Palsy Sports Association) $86,500 Canadian Curling Association $207,950 Canadian Federation of Amateur Baseball $23,791 Canadian Soccer Association $1,267,860 Canadian Tennis Association $655,000 Canoe Kayak Canada $1,055,000 Cycling Canada $797,500 Diving Plongeon Canada $215,500 Equestrian Canada Équestre $217,000 Field Hockey Canada $400,000 Golf Canada $59,600 Judo Canada $366,250 Lacrosse Canada $101,000 Nordiq Canada $613,149 Racquetball Canada $127,500 Ringuette Canada $231,000 Rowing Canada Aviron $1,303,350 Rugby Canada $550,000 Sail Canada $95,010 Ski Jumping Canada $280,000 Speed Skating Canada $244,200 Squash Canada $766,000 Table Tennis Canada $471,935 Taekwondo Canada $20,000 Triathlon Canada $156,200 Volleyball Canada $700,000 Water Polo Canada $143,490 Wheelchair Basketball Canada $617,500 Wheelchair Rugby Canada $820,000 Wrestling Canada Lutte $950,000 TOTAL FUNDING AMOUNT $16,771,960

