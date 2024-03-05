MONTREAL, March 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Veterans sacrificed so much to safeguard and preserve the Canada we see today. The Government of Canada is committed to ensuring Veterans, as well as those who work to support them, are appropriately honoured.

Today, following the National Stakeholder Summit and before the Women Veterans Forum happening this week in Montreal, the Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, presented 13 recipients with the Minister of Veterans Affairs Commendation in recognition of their support to Canada's Veterans:

Jean-Guy Bonneau

Yves Boucher

Martin Daigle

Ryan Dermody

Terrance Deslage

Isabelle Lussier-Linteau

Stéphane Van Lippevelde

Eric Marmen

Corporal (Retired) Steve Nadeau

Claude Ostigy

Diane Pitre

Andrea Siew

Sylvain Tétreault

These exceptional Canadians have contributed to the well‑being of Veterans, and helped to preserve their memory and contributions.

The Minister of Veterans Affairs Commendation is presented to individuals who often volunteer countless hours and go the extra mile to ensure Veterans are recognized and supported.

Quotes

"These Canadians have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to serving Veterans and their families. It is my privilege to present them with the Minister of Veterans Affairs Commendation in recognition of their tireless efforts to be there for Veterans and their families where and when they need it most."

The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence

Quick facts

In 2001, the Warrant of the Governor General created the Minister of Veterans Affairs Commendation with the approval of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

The Minister of Veterans Affairs Commendation is the highest distinction the Minister of Veterans Affairs can bestow on a citizen.

To date, over 1,300 individuals from coast to coast to coast have received this commendation over the past two decades.

The Commendation consists of a certificate, a lapel pin for civilian wear and a bar to wear with decorations.

The design features a gold maple leaf resting on a red poppy—a flower long associated with the sacrifices of war—with the Royal Crown on the top of the pin.

Associated Links

SOURCE Veterans Affairs Canada - Ottawa

For further information: Media Relations, Veterans Affairs Canada, 613-992-7468, [email protected]; Isabelle Arseneau, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Veterans Affairs, [email protected]