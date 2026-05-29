REPENTIGNY, QC, May 29, 2026 /CNW/ - Pascale Déry, Quebec Minister of the Environment, Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks and Member of the National Assembly for Repentigny, and Normand Bisson, President and CEO of the Association québécoise de récupération des contenants de boissons (AQRCB)/Consignaction, opened a Consignaction+ deposit-return site in Repentigny today. Participants toured the facility to gain an understanding of the scale, efficiency and operation of the network's operations.

This deposit-return site, located at 100 boulevard Brien, local 67B, Repentigny (Quebec) J6A 5N4, is open every day of the week. Residents can deposit any returnable 100ml-2L ready-to-drink containers, such as aluminium cans, plastic bottles and glass beer bottles.

Modernization continues

This new deposit-return site has been opened to help modernize the deposit-refund system and supports the gradual roll-out of the Consignaction network across Quebec. This ambitious development project is based on a combination of government policies, Consignaction's vision as a Designated Management Organization (OGD) and the hard work of the many stakeholders involved.

"We are delighted to witness the opening of another Consignaction+ deposit-return site. This is a major change in our deposit-refund system in Quebec. With the deployment of accessible sites throughout the country, we are improving our way of doing things and increasing our ability to recover more high-quality materials. Remember that every container returned is a resource. As such, we reduce waste, limit the extraction of new materials and stimulate our economy based on what we recover. Everyone wins!" said Pascale Déry, Minister of the Environment, Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks.

The work done over the past few years, in partnership with all ecosystem partners, has resulted in a modern, accessible and efficient deposit-refund system. Through its network, Consignaction provides users with a simple and efficient experience that is consistent with consumer habits, while ensuring responsible and sustainable management of containers.

Confirmed popularity

"Over 95% of our network users are satisfied with their experience. We want to encourage more Quebeckers to return their returnable containers, as that is the only way to ensure they will be 100% recycled, while allowing the deposit charge to be recovered. This is a concrete step for the environment," said Normand Bisson, President and CEO of Consignaction.

Each month, over 1.4 million network users return containers at one of the 271 plus modernized sites across Quebec, including Consignaction+ and Consignaction+ deposit-return sites at participating retailers. Today, the modernized network recovers over 60% of provincial volume.

The network will continue to be rolled out over the next few years, with the goal of achieving a 90% recovery rate by 2032 of the some 5 billion returnable containers marketed annually in Quebec.

Consignaction is also actively preparing for the final phase of deposit-refund system expansion, scheduled for March 1, 2027. It will include all 100-ml to 2-L glass and multi-layered cardboard ready-to-drink beverage containers, as well as wine and spirit bottles.

About the AQRCB/Consignaction

Consignaction programs have been raising awareness about deposit-return to consumers and businesses since 2001. Consignaction is the official brand promoting the work of the Association québécoise de récupération des contenants de boissons (AQRCB) to consumers and stakeholders.

The AQRCB is the designated management organization tasked with developing, implementing, funding and managing the modernized deposit-refund system under Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR). It brings together beverage producers engaged in the recovery, reuse, recycling and recycling of beverage containers in Quebec. Learn more at www.consignaction.ca.

SOURCE The Quebec Beverage Container Recycling Association (QBCRA)/Consignaction

For more information: Elisabeth Larocque-de Freitas, (514) 652-6887, [email protected]