MONTREAL, March 1, 2026 /CNW/ - One year after the deposit-refund system was expanded to include all ready-to-drink plastic beverage containers from 100 ml to 2 L, the Quebec Beverage Container Recycling Association (QBCRA)/Consignaction reports a decidedly positive assessment of this key milestone in the modernization process. The network expansion continues at a sustained pace, with new return site openings multiplying across Quebec.

A Year Driven by Remarkable Public Engagement

Since the beginning of the network transformation in April 2024, more than 750 million containers have been returned at Consignaction, Consignaction+, and Zone Consignaction return sites. The expansion of the deposit-refund system to eligible plastic containers on March 1, 2025, was as a true catalyst that provided renewed momentum to the citizen engagement observed province-wide.

"We are very encouraged by citizens' participation in the modernization of the deposit-refund system. Surpassing the milestone of 750 million returned beverage containers reflects genuine on-the-ground engagement and confirms that the model is becoming embedded in Quebecers' daily habits," said Normand Bisson, President and CEO of QBCRA/Consignaction.

Driven by this collective commitment, the network now includes more than 250 modernized locations, including 140 Consignaction and Consignaction+ return sites. Its deployment is actively ongoing, making the modernized deposit-refund system accessible to a growing share of Quebec's population.

A Highly Appreciated On-the-Ground Experience

Designed entirely in Quebec, the modernized deposit-refund system places the citizen experience at the core of its operations and relies on state-of-the-art infrastructure adapted to current and future volumes.

According to an independent study conducted in January 2026 by AdHoc Recherche, users report a high satisfaction rate with return sites, confirming the relevance of the deployed model. Citizens particularly appreciate:

the speed of service;

the convenience of options such as Express Return and Bulk Return;

the reliability of the equipment;

the cleanliness of the facilities;

the quality of support provided by on-site staff.

"The feedback we receive daily tells the same story: people value the simplicity of the experience and the support provided by our teams at return sites. This shows that a well-structured, user-centred system can achieve its environmental objectives while delivering a level of service that meets citizens' expectations," added Normand Bisson.

Modernization in Full Acceleration

One year after expanding to plastic containers, QBCRA/Consignaction continues to deploy its network. New return sites are inaugurated regularly, with recent openings in Saguenay, Rivière-du-Loup, Sept-Îles, and Thetford Mines. Existing facilities are also being continuously improved to provide citizens with an efficient and accessible experience.

The organization is actively preparing the third and final phase of the system's modernization, scheduled for March 1, 2027, which will integrate all ready-to-drink glass and multi-layer carton containers from 100 ml to 2 L. Preparatory work is already underway to ensure a rigorous and structured implementation of this next major milestone – building on a system that, phase after phase, continues to demonstrate its capacity to deliver on its commitments at scale.

About QBCRA/Consignaction

Since 2001, Consignaction programs have been promoting recycling among citizens and businesses. Consignaction is the official brand for promoting the activities of the Quebec Beverage Container Recycling Association (QBCRA) to the general public and stakeholders. The QBCRA is the designated management body for the development, implementation, financing and management of the modernized deposit-refund system, in line with the principle of extended producer responsibility (EPR). Its members are the various beverage producers involved in the recovery, reuse, recycling and reclamation of beverage containers in Quebec. For more information: www.consignaction.ca.

