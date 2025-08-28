Federal investments will help nine projects increase productivity, contribute to food security, embrace technology, and build Manitoba businesses

WINNIPEG, MB, Aug. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Manufacturing is a key driver of Manitoba's economy. By adopting new technologies and processes, this keystone industry is innovating and supporting Canada's long-term growth while creating well-paying jobs here at home and improved food security internationally.

Today, the Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan), announced more than $21 million in federal investments for nine Manitoba-based businesses. These investments will help companies expand, improve productivity, and remain competitive on the global stage.

These investments demonstrate the Government of Canada's commitment to developing Canadian supply chains in one Canadian economy, ensuring a future where Canadians can work, innovate and succeed where they live.

Projects receiving support include:

Projects receiving support include:

is receiving to expand their manufacturing capacity to scale up production of innovative agricultural equipment to meet a growing demand. Prairie Fava Ltd. is receiving $1.5 million to support the optimization of their processes and expansion of the grower network to meet the increasing demand for fava beans.

is receiving to support the optimization of their processes and expansion of the grower network to meet the increasing demand for fava beans. Decor Cabinets is receiving $3.2 million to increase manufacturing capacity and efficiency to enable Decor to supply new markets, increase market share and grow revenue.

A full listing of all of today's announced projects can be found in the linked backgrounder.

Quotes

"Manitoba's innovators are turning bold ideas into real opportunities for their businesses, their communities and our families. The Government of Canada is not only investing in these projects, but we are also investing in the people behind them as they take their innovations to the next level. This is how we are helping businesses grow, create high quality jobs, and strengthen one Canadian economy."

–The Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada

"The funding we received from the PrairiesCan Business Scale-Up program enabled us to accelerate PhiBer's growth in many ways. We shortened our timeline on the acquisition of advanced manufacturing equipment that enables us to produce more components in-house while creating a new revenue stream. We accelerated adaptation of technology that will benefit both our internal productivity and our ability to support Canadian farmers. And our expansion will result in many new jobs in rural Manitoba for both highly skilled individuals and those who will benefit from our internal training programs."

–Derek Friesen, President, PhiBer Manufacturing Inc.

"We are grateful for PrairiesCan's support, which will help Prairie Fava optimize production, expand our grower network, and meet the growing demand for sustainable fava bean ingredients. This investment strengthens Canada's leadership in plant-based protein and supports farmers across the Prairies."

–Hailey Jefferies, Co-Founder, Prairie Fava

"We sincerely appreciate the support PrairiesCan has provided for this project. It reflects our shared commitment to growth, workforce upskilling, and digital transformation, and demonstrates the great results we can achieve by working together."

–Stan Pauls, CEO, Decor Cabinets

Quick facts

Funding announced today flows through PrairiesCan's Business Scale-up and Productivity program, Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program, and the Jobs and Growth Fund.

These investments are expected to support approximately 285 new jobs.

In 2024, Manitoba's manufacturing sector employed approximately 63,000 people, about 10 percent of the province's total workforce.

Backgrounder

Federal investments in nine innovative projects will help Manitoba companies expand, improve productivity, and remain competitive on the global stage.

The projects announced today:

Decor Cabinets Ltd ( Morden, MB ) is increasing manufacturing capacity and efficiency to enable Decor to supply new markets, increase market share and grow revenue. The company is receiving in funding $3,221.003 .

( ) is increasing manufacturing capacity and efficiency to enable Decor to supply new markets, increase market share and grow revenue. The company is receiving in funding . ICON Technologies Limited ( Winkler, MB ) is using PrairiesCan support to expand their Recreational Vehicle (RV) plastic component manufacturing capacity through investments in equipment and personnel, and support for marketing activities to increase both domestic and export revenue, thereby creating more jobs. The firm is receiving $4,998,688 in funding.

( ) is using PrairiesCan support to expand their Recreational Vehicle (RV) plastic component manufacturing capacity through investments in equipment and personnel, and support for marketing activities to increase both domestic and export revenue, thereby creating more jobs. The firm is receiving in funding. Manitoba Organic Alliance Inc . ( Portage La Prairie, MB ) is creating a digital marketplace to grow the organic grain industry in Manitoba by connecting producers and buyers. This will improve trade readiness and industry growth by providing critical business information and trade insights regarding the factors that will influence future supply and demand. They are receiving a PrairiesCan investment of $278,438 .

. ( ) is creating a digital marketplace to grow the organic grain industry in by connecting producers and buyers. This will improve trade readiness and industry growth by providing critical business information and trade insights regarding the factors that will influence future supply and demand. They are receiving a PrairiesCan investment of . Northquip Inc. ( Woodlands, MB ) is receiving PrairiesCan support to commercialize a line of zero-turn mowers by investing in advanced manufacturing equipment and undertaking market development activities, including equipment demonstrations. Northquip will receive $3,331,700 in funding.

( ) is receiving PrairiesCan support to commercialize a line of zero-turn mowers by investing in advanced manufacturing equipment and undertaking market development activities, including equipment demonstrations. Northquip will receive in funding. PhiBer Manufacturing Inc . ( Crystal City, MB ) is expanding their manufacturing capacity to scale up production of innovative agricultural equipment to meet a growing demand. They are receiving a PrairiesCan investment of $4,135,000 .

. ( ) is expanding their manufacturing capacity to scale up production of innovative agricultural equipment to meet a growing demand. They are receiving a PrairiesCan investment of . Prairie Fava Ltd. ( Glenboro, MB .) will optimize their processes and expansion of the grower network to meet the increasing demand for fava beans. Funding $1,501,178 .

( .) will optimize their processes and expansion of the grower network to meet the increasing demand for fava beans. Funding . Schnell Industries Inc. ( Winkler, MB ) will design, build, and market a fully electric transloader, which is engineered to facilitate the loading, unloading or transferring of granular materials. The firm is receiving $423,699 in federal support.

( ) will design, build, and market a fully electric transloader, which is engineered to facilitate the loading, unloading or transferring of granular materials. The firm is receiving in federal support. Security Glass Ltd. ( Winnipeg, MB ) will expand their flat glass manufacturing capacity, boosting local manufacturing and job creation in Manitoba . They are receiving a PrairiesCan investment of $2,705,000 .

( ) will expand their flat glass manufacturing capacity, boosting local manufacturing and job creation in . They are receiving a PrairiesCan investment of . UKKÖ Robotics Inc. ( Notre Dame de Lourdes, MB ) will expand their production of automated agricultural equipment and carbon soil sensor technologies to meet current unmet demand and to position the company for future growth in both domestic and international markets. The company is receiving $529,284 in federal support.

Associated links

Toll-Free Number: 1-888-338-9378

TTY (telecommunications device for the hearing impaired): 1-877-303-3388

