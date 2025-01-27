OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Minister of Transport and Internal Trade, the Honourable Anita Anand, announced that the Pickering Lands will not be used for a future airport site. The Government of Canada intends to transfer the high conservation value lands to Parks Canada.

In 1972, the Government of Canada acquired 75 km2 (18,600 acres) of land, 56 kilometers northeast of downtown Toronto, known as the Pickering Lands, to develop a new airport. In 1975, this plan was put on hold in favour of expanding existing airports. Properties on the Pickering Lands have been leased by the government to residential, farm and commercial tenants since then.

A formal consultation process, including with existing tenants, Indigenous communities, and the public, will be launched in the coming weeks on future uses of the lands. These consultations will be critical to determining the path forward.

Quotes

"Our Government has determined that a new airport is not the best use of the federal Pickering Lands. We will soon begin public consultations to determine future uses, taking into account the region's greatest needs."

The Honourable Anita Anand

Minister of Transport and Internal Trade

"Following our Government's engagement with community members, we're thrilled to announce that an airport will not be built on the Pickering Lands."

Jennifer O'Connell

Member of Parliament for Pickering—Uxbridge

"Today's announcement is a testament that everyday citizens and advocates can drive big changes. By working to transfer the former Pickering Airport Lands to Parks Canada, we embark on a new chapter."

The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree

Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs, Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency, and Member of Parliament for Scarborough-Rouge Park

Quick facts

Pickering Lands refers to the 75 km 2 (18,600 acres) of land in Pickering , Markham and Uxbridge, Ontario , which has been owned by the Government of Canada since 1972.

(18,600 acres) of land in , and , which has been owned by the Government of since 1972. In 2015, Transport Canada transferred approximately 19.1 km 2 (4,700 acres) to Parks Canada for the creation of the Rouge National Urban Park (RNUP).

(4,700 acres) to Parks Canada for the creation of the Rouge National Urban Park (RNUP). In 2017, Transport Canada transferred an additional 21 km 2 (5,200 acres) to Parks Canada to further expand the park.

(5,200 acres) to Parks Canada to further expand the park. Transport Canada had retained approximately 35 km2 (8,700 acres) for a potential future airport.

Visit Transport Canada's website.

Subscribe to e-news or follow us on X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn to keep up to date on the latest from Transport Canada.

Alternative formats

Contact us for an alternative format of this news release.

SOURCE Transport Canada - Ottawa

Contacts: Laura Scaffidi, Director of Communications, Office of the Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of Transport and Internal Trade, Ottawa, [email protected]; Media Relations: Transport Canada, Ottawa, [email protected], 613-993-0055